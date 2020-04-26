In “Scandal”, Charlize Theron was wearing this prosthetic nose





To turn into Megyn Kelly in "Scandal", Charlize Theron has worn several prostheses of the face.

CINEMA – It is just unrecognizable. Charlize Theron has undergone a metamorphosis physically impressive for his role in the film “Scandal”, in cinemas from the 22nd of January, in which she played the famous journalist of Fox News ‘ Megyn Kelly. And this physical change is due to one thing: the creation of prosthetics for his face. “She did not want to recognize themselves in the mirror. It was very important for it to look like Megyn Kelly, for the help and to help others to go down in history”, told the technician of the film Kazu Hiro to our confreres of the HuffPost american. The artist has published on the 23rd of January on Instagram a synthesized image representing the prosthesis worn by the actress, 44-year-old on the set of the film.

Kazu Hiro has also produced the prosthetics from Nicole Kidman, who plays the role of Gretchen Carlson, another reporter from Fox News who have publicly denounced sexual harassment committed by the former CEO of the channel, Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow, transformed by Hiro below). The film, directed by the American, Jay Roach, tells the story of these women who have contributed to the fall of the Wings, forced to resign in 2016 before his death in may of 2017.

Plugs in the nose To achieve the prosthetic nose of Charlize Theron, Kazu Hiro made a plaster cast and a digitization in 3D of the face of the actress. He then closely analyzed photos and videos of the star and the journalist Megyn Kelly, to determine their traits, and their physical differences. "The most difficult thing is that everyone knows what they all look like the two, illustrated by the prosthetist with the HuffPost american. So if the makeup was half done, people would have thought: 'Ok, Charlize Theron has something on the face, and it's not going to'. We had to really go until the end. And I wanted the makeup to be as minimalist as possible, because the more she has, the less it is easy for her to play the comedy." "Megyn Kelly of the nostrils a lot wider, so I made plugs for the nose," explains the American. "To have something in the nostrils, obviously, is uncomfortable, but I tried to make it as comfortable as possible. It was a challenge because I didn't want this to be and could be a comic. It had to be subtle and realistic," he adds.

In addition to this transformation, Charlize Theron had to wear dentures on his eyelids. “When the shooting started, I was still in the process of finalize the eyelids, because it was one of the most difficult parts to achieve, tells Kazu Hiro. The eyes are so delicate, and they need to be able to retain their expression.” The prosthesis and the make-up demanded each day three hours of work.





