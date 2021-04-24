One of the most frantic celebrations in the UK, are those that honor the anniversaries of Queen Elizabeth,some of them very particular in which the monarch received six downloads, a very [email protected] first experience for Lady Diana Spencer.

One of Queen Elizabeth’s birthdayswas completely marked with surprises, some not so pleasant at the time when six downloads turned her white and possible victim of doom.

The life of“Your Majesty”,who recently celebrated its 95th anniversary last Wednesday, April 21, is flooded with interesting anecdotes and endless fun moments, though some not so much, was particularly on this special date where the monarch, was at the mercy of a lethal moment.

It happened several years ago, when the Queen of England presided over one of these festivities in which she participated with the people, who admired the experienced Rider as part of the traditional “Trooping the Colour” parade held in her honor since 1784.

Mounted on a horse, the equestrian activity being one of his great aficiones, in an instant six discharges became the target of a [email protected] attack, the responsible one, identified as Marcus Sarjeant who unloaded on six occasions a fire artifact with rubber casqué!llos inside, after directly targeting the mother of Prince Charles of Wales in 1981.

The young man reportedly pointed the object at the queen, who rode along The Mall Street, heading for the field of the Désfile Horse Guards Road in London.

At the time, the sovereign, now 69 on the throne, would have left one of her official residences, Buckingham Palace mounted on her faithful black horse Burmese, when she was suddenly surprised by the d3t0nac!ones, and even more so because nothing happened to her after receiving them!

That was not enough for the woman with the most noble titles to be perplexed and for a few minutes confused although it did not take long for her to regain her composure again, remembering the strong personality that characterizes her.

After recovering she would control the horse and continue her journey, while her escort closed ranks surrounding her and she rode back, according to details.

As for Marcus Sarjeant, his individuals immediately emerged, he transcended that he would have left the air force, navy, and army as well. Anti-monarchist was claimed and when questioned about the reasons for his attack on the key figure of British royalty he replied: “I wanted to be famous. I wanted to be somebody.”

Sarjeant was put on trial under the “Treason Act”, being the only person prosecuted under this law since 1842, was convicted and received a five-year prison sentence, then released after three years.

HORRIBLE EXPERIENCE FOR LADY DI

It is worth mentioning that the experience was not only shocking to the members of the royals but also to Lady Diana Spencer “Princess of Wales”, who in the same year, witnessed for the first time this tradition that almost and ends in trag3dia.

Diana of Wales was a few months away from becoming a princess and greeted all the people at the time from a float in which she was driving with Prince Andrew, while her fiancé rode with her mother, the queen.

In the years that follow, “the sovereign from Great Britain, Wales and Northern Ireland, Australia, Canada and Annex Territories” continued the tradition, however, she admires him from the balcony of the official residence with her family.

Last 2020, the outbreak of the virus would completely stop plans until today, two years in which the traditions and protocols of Queen Elizabeth and the entire British Family have had to take different directions.

This year, not only are the restrictions added by the health crisis, which still remain in much of Europe and which also marked the recent funeral service in which Duke Philip of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth and her companion for 73 years of life, were dismissed.