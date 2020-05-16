In “Slide Away”, Miley Cyrus says her break up with Liam Hemsworth

The blue sky and the fullness sung in “Malibu” in 2017 seem far away. In this piece the air soaring, Miley Cyrus returns clearly on the end of his love story with the actor that she met on the set of “The Last music” in 2009 when they were 17 and 20 years old. The two artists were put in a couple and had continued their relationship, full of ups and downs, for 10 years.

MUSIC – The fans of the couple Cyrus-Hemsworth fell out of the clouds when they learned of their break-up last week. Since then, a few posts Instagram gave a new very concept of the two celebrities. But what makes probably the most of the explanations on this separation after eight months of marriage, it is without a doubt the last song of Miley Cyrus. Titled “Slide Away”, the song was put online on Friday 16 August.

“It was once… it was a paradise, it was once… I was paralyzed, I think that the lights of the lighthouse I will miss but it is time to let it go. It was a time where it was done for us, and then I woke up one day and everything was reduced to dust… My love we have found but now we’re lost, so it is time to let fall,” sang the daughter of the star of country music, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The chorus continues on words with a clear reference to her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, while giving explanations to the public: “move on to something else, we have more than 17 years, I am no longer who I was,” says the singer. “You say that everything has changed, you’re right, we grew up”, she continues.

The pop star clearly to her lover australian “spin”. “Why do you will spin you not, returns to the ocean, I’ll come back to the bright lights of the city,” sings she.

The photo that shows the video has also prompted fans to wonder if the drugs and alcohol would be the reasons explaining this failure. In his text, Miley Cyrus speaks indeed of whiskey and stamps; “I want my house in the hills, I don’t want the whiskey and pills”, do you mean in the pre chorus.

Her ex-husband had, on his side, already spoken publicly about their break-up in a post Instagram posted on Tuesday, August 13. “Just a quick message to say that Miley and I have just to separate us and that I wish him nothing but health and happiness”, he wrote. “This is a private story, and I have not done, and I do not make comments to journalists or to the media. All quotations that I have attributed are false. Love and peace”, wished to clarify the actor of 29 years.