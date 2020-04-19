In Spain they ask AMLO does not disappear the division

Angel Cappa, technical argentino, the person who directed the Real Madrid along with Jorge Valdano and outside the technical director of the Atlanteanasked the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, intervenes to prevent the descent and ascent will disappear in the mexican soccer.

“I want to solidarizarme with all the players Mexico they are in second division, due to the outrage that they have received on the part of leaders. This measure transcends in fútbolistico to the violation of the rights of the worker and human rights,” he said.

Masterful Angel Cappa. The footballers in the division of advancement in Mexico are homeless and suffer the outrage of the leaders. pic.twitter.com/UAA8arIDZN — Diego Latorre (@dflatorre) April 17, 2020

In a video released on social networks, Cappa that led the Atlantean a tournament in 1999, stated that the “players of the first division would have to say something, do something in favour of their companions, who so rudely have been displaced and without work.”

In this way, he called on the mexican government to act accordingly. “It seems to Me, as in Mexico, we are living in democratic government, the government would have to intervene. I insist, not only is it an outrage to football players, it is a violation of workers ‘ rights and human rights”, he stressed. And he noted that much will depend “on the attitude displayed by the players in this measure as arbitrary”.

DIEGO LATORRE

Diego Latorre was in charge of spreading the video. At present, former player of Blue Cross and Celaya in Mexico said: “Master Angel Cappa. The footballers in the division of advancement in Mexico are homeless and suffer the outrage of the leaders”.