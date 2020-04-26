In spite of the coronavirus, Melania Trump do that to his head

The coronavirus continues to spread, large-scale – it has reached today the bar of 100 000 cases reported in the world -, in Asia, of course (where the disease first appeared), in France, in England (where even the school children of the royal family is affected), or in Sweden, no country is untouched by the epidemic and there are today nearly a hundred territories and states affected by this scourge.

But in the midst of this phobia globala person is evidence of the plume (or unconscious) more than another, in the person of Melania Trump, the u.s. First lady, wife of president yankee Donald Trump. While the epidemic is in full swing and the number of new patients infected are increasing exponentially, Melania Trump (returning from his official trip in India) there is now some concern about his health, or rather, about the lack of attention that this brings him. The First Lady never ceases in effect to violate the security protocol put in place, and has not failed to embrace and shake dozens of hands at a recent event.

It is used of the hands to any will, despite the prohibition of her husband

At the awarding of the prize the International “Women of Courage” awards, which recognize women from different countries and held at the department of State in Washington, d.c., on Wednesday 4 march, the First Lady joined secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who she warmly shook hands, as well as the dozen recipients of the prize, despite the warnings of her husband Donald Trump, who had strongly advised not to have contact with anyone. For the guidance of the First Lady, it should be noted that none of the winners was from a country at high risk, but health specialists and immunologists have clearly advised american citizens to stop all physical contact with other people in public and greet each other from far away instead of touching. High-risk countries are China, Italy and South Korea, while the awardees were from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

177 cases in the United States, the country is preparing for the worst

During this ceremony, Melania Trump has stated, inter alia : “As the First Lady of the United States, I am proud to see that this country continues to do a lot for women, and I am honored to represent a nation that not only recognizes women around the world who make a difference at the international level, but which gives power to women and supports them in their efforts so that they can affect and cause a positive change on the population.” A price discount that had a lot to Melania, who, therefore, has not been reluctant to fully live, without worrying about the health rules put in place for a few days across the Atlantic. Currently, one hundred and seventy-seven cases of patients infected by the Covid-19 are identified in the United States, but obviously, this is not at all afraid to Melania.

