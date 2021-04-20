CELEBRITIES

In striped swimsuit, Lana Rhoades melts everyone’s gaze

The beautiful actress Lana Rhoades does not stop delighting her millions of followers on the internet and constantly fills them with content with which she surprises everyone with their different outfits, poses, and so on.

Amara Maple has returned to her own, showing off her enormous charms with a two-piece swimsuit that I let appreciate her figure.

As you recalled, Mia Khalifa lost the ‘throne’ of the most reproduced adult actress in her videos and that is that even though the Lebanese retired no one had unseated it, as it exceeded 269 million views.

On this occasion, we will show you a photograph that is not known if it is recent, but we can appreciate it wearing a white and blue striped swimsuit.

Lana Rhoades, the young 24-year-old former adult film actress, became the most sought after in 2019, achieving a record of more than 345 million views.

In addition, as if that were not enough, there are thousands of people who claim that the influencer also surpasses it in beauty and s3nsual1dad to Khalifa.

