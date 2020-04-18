In Sweden, the princess Sofia joined the ranks of caregivers against the coronavirus

Trade a royal crown for the gown medical: at the end of a training express for three days, the princess Sofia of Sweden has come to expand the ranks of health care teams in sweden, in the midst of a crisis health related to the new coronavirus, said Friday to AFP the royal Court.

The princess of 35 years is from Thursday, assistant volunteer health care at the hospital Sophiahemmet in Stockholm. “As honorary president of Sophiahemmet, she wants to help in this crisis in Sweden”, told AFP Margareta Thorgren, a spokesman for the royal Court.

The princess Sofia, who has joined the royal family after marrying in 2015, prince Carl Philip, has followed during a three-day intensive courses in order to provide assistance to the hospital staff.

This learning session is part of an initiative to train the personnel of hotel, catering and cabin, placed in the technical unemployment due to the pandemic of novel coronavirus, so they can help hospitals and retirement homes of the country.

Sweden has chosen an original approach in Europe by not confining its population. The health authorities have called on everyone to the “responsibility” : social distancing, strict application of the rules of hygiene, isolation in case of symptoms.

Among the most harsh measures taken so far include the ban of gatherings of more than 50 people and visits in the retirement homes. Friday, the scandinavian kingdom were 13.216 confirmed cases of contamination by the Covid-19, including 1,400 deaths.