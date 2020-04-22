“In ten minutes I went to the Inter and firm with Real Madrid”, confes: it gan all

In 1995, Roberto Carlos decided to take a transcendental step in his career. The mtico defender brasileo left Inter Milan to sign with Real Madrid. At that time, RC3 suffer play in the Italian club because the coach, Hodgson is not what was in your position, and what makes playing as a midfielder.

In dialogue with the account Instagram of FIFA, Roberto Carlos record that little, and confes: “I started to play end. The problem is that I in the first seven parties met the seven goals. I came to put forward in Italy in 1995 and it was when sufr a heap. Talk with Moratti to tell him that I could not continue playing in front because in three months tena the Copa America and that given there was a meeting with Lorenzo Sanz and in ten minutes I desvincul and I came to Madrid. In that little became things fast”.

To close, RC3 spoke of the comparisons of Marcelo with l: “Marcelo is a leader, is capitn del club ms grande del mundo. When he came with 17 years spoke with l. l has done its nice story by l, not by m. It is a fenmeno”.