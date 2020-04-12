In the absence of The Liga MX, 5 Leagues that are still active

The League MX, you have still not reset date, and in the meantime, Taiwan has become the fifth country in the world with their football league ‘live’, after authorizing the government of that country the dispute of the parties.

The women’s championship began this past Saturday and the Premier League this Sunday. The Hang Yuenafter a 4-0 victory at the Taicheng Lions, is the first leader.

In addition to Taiwan are disputing the league Burundi, Nicaragua, Tajikistan and Belarus, the only european country that has not interrupted his football, although the games are played behind closed doors and, sometimes, with mannequins to mode public.

Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) resumed its activity by the #PremierLeague and it is the fifth country that sees football in spite of the pandemic #Covid_19 With 24 million inhabitants. only took until now 388 confirmed cases Burundian, Belarus, Tajikistan and Nicaragua are the other leagues in the game.

The Liga MX still has no return date and in the other countries, soccer could again only until the situation stabilizes and the public will be able to attend the stadiums.