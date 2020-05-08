In the amazing final scene of Euphoria, Zendaya sings alongside Labrinth

We knew that Zendaya loved to sing. Before moving towards acting, she has tried a career in music – Zendayaher first album, was released in 2013. We also know that it appeared on the soundtrack to the film The Greatest Showman in 2018, in which she plays Anne Wheeler, and in particular on the title track “Rewrite the Stars” alongside Zac Efron.

What was not expected is that it would be on the soundtrack of the series HBO fresh catch Euphoria, of which she is the main actress. Zendaya closing the first season in his interpretation of the title “All for Us” during the scene the most impressive of the show. It is accompanied by the singer and british producer Labrinth on this title with a tinge of gospel and electronic notes.

Labrinth, main composer of the soundtrack ofEuphoria

Labrinth has also orchestrated a large part the BO series, co-produced by A24 and Drake, from the first to the eighth episode. He is known for his solo career, during which he has collaborated with The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey, Eminem, Nicki Minaj or Emeli Sandé. He has composed songs for Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, XXXTentacion or Noah Cyrus. And, since last year, it is part of the group LSD, alongside Sia and Diplo.

Labrinth is a complete artist, respected and recognized in the world of anglo-saxon music, but its success in France is still limited. The final scene ofEuphoria is a great opportunity to remember his talent, he is often in the shadow of the artists with whom he works. With Zendaya, he shines on "All for Us", which reinforces the atmosphere of apocalyptic and grandiose to the end of this season.

.@euphoria has been one of my fav projects. Sam thank you for honoring me w the task. You helped me grow as a creative & pushed me into uncharted territory. The cast is the best group of talent I’ve seen work together! @zendaya you are transmitting magic! Congrats #AllForUs pic.twitter.com/Dv6rMxDVgj — Labrinth (@Labrinth) August 5, 2019

The year of the artist has been punctuated by the production of the soundtrack of the series, as well as by the release of the album of his group LSD last April. He also prepares his return as a solo told it to Variety have been inspired “as never before” by the themes portrayed in Euphoria in the course of his creative process.