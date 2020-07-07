In the center of a controversy, Halle Berry, who has finally decreased a role of a man who is transgender

During an interview last week, Halle Berry announced to prepare for a role like that of a man who is transgender, but is obviously not well informed on the subject.
“It is a character where the woman is a character trans, so this is a woman who transitionne in the man. It is the character of a project that I would like to be a part“he explained, adding that they want to immerse themselves in “this world“in reference to the trans community. “This woman is so interesting, it will probably be my next project.“
After being thus made to criticize, with reason, of having mégenrer the character several times during the interview, the actress found herself at the centre of a controversy this weekend.
ASAP can ScarJo advertisers call Halle Berry advertisers and explain how they are going to go down? Because from this small snippet, Ms. Berry should not have anything to do with the representation of our community. https://t.co/mipN8rpRpi pic.twitter.com/hbYTfNf2Bi
— Zeke Smith (@zekerchief) July 6, 2020
Yesterday, Halle Berry announced that she had finally rejected the role because “as a woman cisgenre, now I understand that I would not have had to consider the role of the transgender community should have the opportunity to tell their own stories.“
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) On the 7th of July 2020
On Twitter, GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance against defamation that it looks at the representation of the LGBTQ+ in the american media, praised the decision, Halle Berry, advising him to watch the documentary The disclosure in the representation of transgender people on screen, available on Netflix.
We are happy that @halleberry listen to the concerns of transgender people and learned from them. Other powerful people should do the same. A good place to start is by observing @Disclosure_Doc to learn about trans representation in the media. https://t.co/SAxSvXxbk3
— GLAAD (@glaad) On the 7th of July 2020