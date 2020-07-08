in the center of a controversy, the actress takes a radical decision

The critics have been the result of your choice, and have made us think about the actress. Some time ago, Halle Berry, announced to his fans that have been considered to play the role of a transgender person in a new movie. An ad that had made him react in the web of social networks, in particular of the LGBT community, who had accused the actress of discrimination. For some, this character must be played by a transgendered person. She was justified in the announcement that you want to perform a ” deep immersion in this world.” The words that had been on the Canvas.

A true reflection

After this controversy, Halle Berry, who has finally made a great decision. The actress, 53 years old, announced on his Twitter account that it was his choice, even with his apology to the LGBT community. “As a woman cisgenre, now I understand that I would not have had to consider this role and what the transgender community should, undoubtedly, the ability to tell their own stories,” she writes. The actress goes even further, pledging to ” listen, educate, and learn from the mistakes “. A awareness well received by the association GLAAD [Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, ndlr]who said : “We are very pleased that Halle Berry has heard the concerns of transgender people, and has learned from them. Other powerful people, you should do the same.” Many fans have also responded, welcoming the decision of the actress.

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article Here

VIDEO France has an incredible talent : the duets of the final revealed, the members of the same team is going to compete !

Sophie Davant : the facilitator presents his portrait of the ideal man

VIDEO France has an incredible talent : this fall, that could be fatal to a computer

PHOTO of the Death of Nick Lamb : his widow, trust in your way to overcome the pain

Meghan Markle : this is a joint project that is preparing with Michelle Obama

“data-reactid=”23″>VIDEO France has an incredible talent : the duets of the final revealed, the members of the same team is going to compete !

Sophie Davant : the facilitator presents his portrait of the ideal man

VIDEO France has an incredible talent : this fall, that could be fatal to a computer

PHOTO of the Death of Nick Lamb : his widow, trust in your way to overcome the pain

Meghan Markle : this is a joint project that is preparing with Michelle Obama