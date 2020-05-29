In the Face of his father, the small music of Ivanka Trump

The girl and advisor to Donald Trump says it is shocked by the separations of families of migrants and refuses to use the term “enemies of the people” to describe the media.

As his father is obnoxious and a follower of rants, all the Ivanka Trump made assault ways polished now and bursts of laughter controlled. Usually silent as to the positions the more extreme of her father, she has distanced itself Thursday, with the anti-immigration section of the administration Trump and refused to take back the phrase “enemies of the people” that Donald Trump uses to describe the media. This last point has apparently irked the president, who tweeted his reaction.

See more of 2500 migrant children separated from their parents entered illegally in the United States has been “one of the worst moments” she experienced since her arrival at the White House, has entrusted the close adviser of the american president. “I have a strong opinion on this, and I am very, fiercely, against the separation of families,” insisted the mother of three children, at a conference organized by the site, Axios, Washington, dc. Before, however, nuanced : “The subject of immigration is extremely complex”.

“I am the daughter of an immigrant”, she continued in reference to his mother, Ivana, who grew up in what was then Czechoslovakia. “But we live in a State of right (…) and so we need to be very careful not to encourage behaviors that put children in danger.”

The voice of migrant children in tears after having been separated in the name of the policy of “zero tolerance” on immigration of Donald Trump, implementation the beginning of may, have toured the world. In the Face of the scandal, the american president was down at the end of June, stating that they have in this been influenced by his wife… and his daughter.

“A large percentage of the media”

In another marked distance, Ivanka Trump said Thursday not to consider journalists as “the enemy of the people”, an expression of his father, which multiplies the battering against the media.

On this point, the u.s. president was later pretended to give him reason… while condemning the passage of the general media, that he has renamed the “Fake News” (false information). “They asked my daughter Ivanka if the media were the enemy of the people. She has correctly answered no,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is the FAKE NEWS, which represent a large part of the press, who are the enemy of the people!”

They asked my daughter, Ivanka, whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

And the tenant of the White House, in a meeting to his supporters in Pennsylvania on Thursday evening, has once again taken to the journalists, calling them”horrible” and”terrible people”.

With regard to the words of Ivanka on the migrant, the White House has kicked into touch. “The president himself has stated that he did not like the idea of separated families,” responded his spokesman, Sarah Sanders, before punctuating : “We do not like the idea of letting people in our country if we don’t know who they are, where they are going and why they come.”

On the climate, but had not convinced his father

In the Face of a Donald Trump, who publicly proclaims the worship, the influence of Ivanka was seated firmly in the role of “First daughter”. To the extent that she formed with her husband, Jared Kushner, a close-knit couple of close advisers to the White House.

But the one that was shown at the start the hopes of some democrats, wanting to believe in the moderating influence of this young new yorker to the many progressive friends -which, for a time, Chelsea Clinton – has profoundly disappointed by his silence on the controversial measures.

For those who hoped to see to restrain his father, the biggest “betrayal” remains the withdrawal of the Member-States of the Paris agreement on climate, in June 2017. The only sign of their discomfort : Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were not present in the rose garden of the White House for this announcement. An absence is rare.

The young mother had firmly broken with the support of his father, a republican candidate for the Senate, Roy Moore, who is accused by women of sexual abuse when they were minors. “Child predators have their place reserved in hell”, she declared in 2017.

“I am truly passionate about the work I’m doing here,” testified Ivanka Trump on Thursday. At this point she decided, at the end of July, to put an end to the activities of his brand of clothing and accessories.

In a nod to his father, a journalist Axios asked her if she had to spend the rest of his days “in the backwater”, the pejorative nickname that Donald Trump gives to Washington. “It is very unlikely,” replied Ivanka Trump with a laugh.