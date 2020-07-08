In the Face of the controversy, Halle Berry’s waiver of the right to play as a character that is transgender

The american actress, has attracted the ire of the internet by making reference to the project to play a man who is transgender, and calling her “woman”. In the Face of the protest, apologised.

After having been the object of criticism on the web, Halle Berry has decided to abandon the role of a man who is transgender, for which she was preparing. In a message of apology, published on Tuesday, the actress admits that, “the transgender community must, without doubt, have the opportunity to tell their own stories”.

"is the character of a woman that a character is trans, so this is a woman who has made the transition to the male sex," he said, as reported by Variety

The announcement quickly led to tensions in the social networks. In the first place because a role as a transgender would be entrusted to a person who is not, but also becauseHalle Berry describes the character of "the woman" – while that meant that she uses the masculine, as the type of feeling that prevails. An error is perceived as a lack of respect for the transgender community.

Being an actress cis chosen to play a trans man = a role stolen from a man trans.

Halle Berry has no respect for the character, and the mégenre in a systematic way. https://t.co/QDrIjAFfgU — Jena Chair 🇻🇳🏳️⚧️ (@JenaS_elle) July 6, 2020

“The consequences of the main cultural”

speech official also made to listen to. The Twitter account of the documentary on Netflix Identity Trans, beyond the image (The disclosurein VO) it has also respondedasking the actress to see your film in order to "understand how the fact that an actor of the cis (when gender feels the body in which one is born, editor's note) plays a character trans has cultural consequences important."

these are The many reactions that have pushed Halle Berry has announce Tuesday that it was quitting the project, through a statement posted on Twitter:

“In the course of the weekend, I spoke on the role of a man who is transgender that I intend to play, and I would like to present my apologies. As a woman cisgenre, I understand that I would not have had to consider this role, and that the transgender community should, without a doubt, have the opportunity to tell their own stories. I am very grateful for the advice and the conversations of the last few days and I will continue to listen, to educate myself and to learn from that mistake. I pledge to be an ally and work for a better representation on the screen, in front of and behind the cameras.”

Recurring theme

This decision he has been praised by Glaadthe american association of defence of LGBT people: "other people with a force attack must do the same."

Because this is not the premirèe time that this situation occurs. While in series, such as Poses or The Orange Is The New Black working to put the actors and actresses transsexual before, the fact of entrusting a role in trans to an actor that is not more painful. A couple of months ago, is Scarlett Johansson, who had to abandon a project and for similar reasons.

