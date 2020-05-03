In the Face of the controversy, Salma Hayek will not participate in the awarding of the honorary Palme d’or to Alain Delon

18: 00

may 18 , 2019

The petitioners in the u.s. that rebelled against the tribute of the Cannes film Festival, Alain Delon, an actor judged hastily and without the nuance as “sexist, homophobic and racist”, have obviously not been listened to, in the absence of having been heard on the social networks. On Sunday night, the French actor best known in the world will be beautiful and well his honorary Palme d’or and will be out of the hands of a woman : her daughter Anouchka, 28 years. Another woman, Salma Hayek, was according to our information actively participate in the ceremony on the stage of the salle Debussy. But it will remain ultimately in withdrawal. The organisers were of the view that the presence of the actress mexican-american could raise unnecessary controversy.

Do not power the machine buzz

First of all, because Salma Hayek is a figure of the fight for equality for women and against violence since she was revealed to have also been a victim of harassment on the part of Harvey Weinstein, whom she called “a monster”. Then, because the actress and producer is also the wife of François-Henri Pinault, CEO of luxury group Kering, committed to the visibility of women in cinema through the program Women In Motion. Since 2015, in the framework of a partnership with the Cannes film Festival, awards are given each year at a large formal dinner.

The dinner 2019 rightly place this Sunday, after the evening tribute to Alain Delon. For the leaders of the festival, no question give to anti-Delon the opportunity to put a coin in the machine to buzz, who more is, denouncing the complicity of Salma Hayek and Kering in a palm of honor that they persist to find “scandalous”.