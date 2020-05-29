In the Face of the distress of migrants, the family happiness of Ivanka Trump goes wrong

Policy

By posting a photo of his son fishing, the daughter and adviser of the american president Ivanka Trump has been the target of many critics, while the border guards sent by his father have made use of gas tear against children.

While the Washington Post unveiled on 19 November last the use of his personal e-mail to communicate on government business, in contravention of the rules in u.s. federal, Ivanka Trump lies at the heart of a new polemic, that she was able to see it coming. And for good reason, the object of criticism is a simple image of his son, Joseph Frederick Kushner, 5-year-old, all smiles during a day of fishing. Posted on Twitter on the 23rd of November last, the photo has quickly provoked the wrath of the opponents of the administration to Trump, while the forces of law and order in the united states have pushed the migrants and asylum seekers, including children, to hit with tear gas last Sunday.

Fishing with my favorite angler! 🎣 pic.twitter.com/NthVzZCGhx — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 23, 2018

Many internet users have quickly pointed out the contrast between the smile of the little son of Donald Trump and photos viral of crying children, often without shoes and coats, which avoided the tear gas fired by the guards-us border between the mexican city of Tijuana and the u.s. city of San Diego. ” Your father has launched the tear gas on children who have the age of your son today “wrote one of them. ” You may be able to avoid a high percentage of negative comments if you show only that you have a conscience or sense of morality, and that you talk to your father of the rhetoric of hate and conflict that he tweets on a daily basis. Your silence only shows that you are an accomplice “, has launched another.

Others have preferred to take the defense of the daughter and adviser of the american president, insisting on the fact that it was a sweet family time and that it was not necessary to politicize.

Your father teargassed kids your internal s age today. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) November 26, 2018

Cool. Let’s talk about your daddy/secret boyfriend tear gassing children in since today. Thoughts, Kremlin Barbie? pic.twitter.com/5YE8i7Bns2 — Red (@Redpainter1) November 26, 2018

Wow kids sure do look happy when they aren’t being hit with tear gas! — S. Adriane Kaylor (@AdrianeKaylor) November 25, 2018

You could avoid a large percentage of negative comments if you would only show that you have a aware gold some sense of morality and either speak out or to your father about the hateful, divisive rhetoric he tweets daily. Your silence only shows you’re complicit. — NYC Fan (@Manhattan1947) November 23, 2018

“We thought they were going to shoot us “

Desperate, some 500 migrants tried in vain Sunday to cross illegally the us border, in Tijuana, in the north-west of Mexico, pushed by the forces of law and order in the us that have briefly closed the border to San Diego in California. These Central american, including women and children, who were participating in a peaceful demonstration near the border, headed towards the metal barrier delineation and tried to enter in force in the United States. ” It is ready, if necessary, to die for trying to pass “assigned to theAFP Mario Lopez, a Honduran, while helping her three year-old daughter, who had lost his sandals in the stampede, crawl under the metal barrier.

After having crossed this first hurdle, the migrants have received tear gas fired by the security forces in the us that have forced them to turn back while helicopters flew over at low altitude. After their failure, these migrants have returned to the shelter, their clothing, sometimes torn or covered with earth, has found theAFPsome even frightened by the reaction forces of the order us, and fearing to be arrested by the mexican police. ” When they launched the tear gas, we were very much afraid, it was thought that they were going to shoot us while we are away “told Flor Jimenez, a Woman of 32 years after the incident.