In the Face of the parents ‘ association, Melania Trump silent on the coronavirus

Melania Trump attended, Tuesday, at the annual conference of the Parents-Teachers Association. She gave a speech but without mention of the outbreak of coronavirus, which has been 31 deaths in the United States.

Be the Best, always at the heart of its concerns. On Tuesday, Melania Trump attended, at Alexandria (Virginia), at the annual conference of the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA), an association bringing together parents and teachers in the United States. The First Lady has made the promotion of Be Best, the program it has launched for the well-being of children, focusing on the harassment online. “When it is used correctly, the internet can be a tool in the well. When it is not used properly, it can be destructive and dangerous. In many cases, social networks may have a negative impact, even deadly to our youth. It is sad to say, but more of a teen in three has suffered cyber-bullying”, she said, cited by CNN.

On the other hand, Melania Trump has not been a word about the outbreak of new coronavirus, which has been 31 deaths in the United States. Donald Trump, for his part, always gives its priority to the economy, impacted negatively by the epidemic : it must show in the days to come, several actions that could be taken, of a tax deferral to a relief of social charges. But he continues to downplay the severity of the disease, while the concern the key : he has been in contact with elected republicans who are placed in quarantine, preventive, after having themselves been in contact with a patient tested positive for the coronavirus. Unlike Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, he has not canceled any meeting of the campaign, of which he is so fond of. “It’s going to disappear, you must remain calm,” he hammered, ensuring that they do not present any symptoms of the virus.