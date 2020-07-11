In the Face of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith confirms her relationship with August Alsina

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith hopes that Paramount Pictures Premiere of “Gemini Man” on October 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

And in the face of Will Smith who asked him, Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to having a “relationship” with August Alsina.

In his show, “Red Talk of the Table” where is, in general, surrounded by her daughter Willow and her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, has this time been accompanied by her husband. In unison, the couple has explained that he wants to make things clear on this topic that had never formally expressed until now.

The PEOPLE – the relationship of The couple, Smith has never been the subject of scrutiny. After the declarations of August Alsina, a young rapper, who has claimed that Smith formed a “pair” and that he had maintained an intimate relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith for “years”, the actress and producer has clarified things in front of her husband Will Smith, 10 July.

There you have it friends, Jada Pinkett Smith CONFIRMED that she was, in fact, in a “relationship” with August Alsina while she and the couple separated.👀 pic.twitter.com/iheQM0Ue8I

“There are about 4 and a half years ago, I began a friendship with August, we became very good friends. And it all started because I needed help. And for me, I wanted to help,” said the actress, in reference to the auto-immune disease suffered by August Alsina.

“At the same time, you and I, we’ve been through a difficult period. And we broke up,” continued Jada Pinket Smith, accompanied by her husband: “we decided that we were going to separate for a moment so that we can find what would make us all happy,” said Will Smith.

This break marked the beginning of the love relationship of Jada Pinkett Smith with August Alsina, despite the fact that she has refused any kind of “permission” given to the young rapper by Will Smith.

“I was in a period that was very painful, I was broken. (…) You and me, we were trying to heal, each in very different ways. I would like to say that we have done everything possible to separate us, before realizing that this was not possible,” said the actress.

“During this process, I began to realize some things about yourself and me, and in August has decided to cut all communication with me, which is quite understandable”, has Jada Smith.

From this separation, which occurred there are “years”, claims to never have mentioned to August Alsina. In terms of his relationship with Will Smith, he’s fit as a fiddle, to see the benevolence and the good mood between the actor and his wife on the set.

