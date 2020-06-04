In the film, the masks have not waited for the pandemic of sars coronavirus to multiply !

In this phase 2 of déconfinement, the wearing of masks is always recommended outside of her home, and sometimes even mandatory. But the cinemawe did not wait for a health crisis to use ! The Mask, Goodbye up there, Scream, Watchmen, V for Vendetta and even Vidocq… In many films, they have become kings. Comprehensive or covering only the mouth, they remind us that these pieces of tissue can be diverted in many ways.

To make you laugh

One of the masks, the most famous of the big screen worn by Jim Carrey in The Mask. This film tells the story of a modest employee of a bank which falls on a relic magic. It then becomes this mysterious green creature off the wall. Side super-heroes are to be found expressions similar in Deadpool. His face burned, hidden by a costume of bright red do not makes very little villain. Deadpoolit is mostly of the humorous trash and expressions spoken behind this piece of fabric. In France, Louis de Funès is also facing a masked character : Fantomas. This mysterious character is covered with a protective plaster green. Not the taste of everyone !

Jim Carrey unhinged in the film ” the Mask “. (photo : AMLF)

To be mysterious

Most of the masked figures would be very little protected coronavirus ! The top of their face is often covered, in contrast to the mouth. Certainly in order to not disturb the viewer in his understanding of the film. But some wear a mask to breathe. In Mad Max : Fury Roadthe actor Hugh Keays-Byrne is wearing one. Imposing and the style of steampunk, it is harnessed pipe and the jaw is visible on the front. An aspect much less aesthetic than in the series Watchmen, where the actress Regina King wears a mask of the senshi, which covers only the lower part of his face. Related Post: The entertainment giant AEG offer the reimbursement of the tickets of the shows deferred | Coronavirus Other works of fantasy and science-fiction looking for the full mask, as in V for Vendettaprotector hidden, in which the visual has been taken over by the collective hackeurs Anonymous. In the French film Vidocq, Gérard Depardieu confronts a man wearing a mask coppery shimmering.

The iconic mask from ” V for Vendetta “. (photo : Warner Bros)

To be afraid

Little of the faces of the wicked are to be found in horror movies. In Scream, American Nigthmare or Halloweenthe masks are scary and do not disclose the identity of the criminals. They cover their entire face. Some have so marked the spirits that they have been turned into comedy, as in Scary Movie. In The silence of the lambsany other style with a mask of metal that covers only the lower part of the face of Hannibal Rising, leaving place to look smashing in this psychopath.

For the symbolic

The mask is also a symbol in certain cinematographic works. In the famous animated film of Miyazaki Princess Mononokethis young woman wears a great mask aztec type to hide his human identity. In quite another mood, The man in the iron maskwith Leonardo DiCaprio and Gérard Depardieu, tells the surreal story of a prisoner imprisoned in an iron mask for six years in a dark dungeon of the Bastille. Historical Film always : in Goodbye up therea man back from the war and face destroyed trying to climb a scam on the monuments to the dead. He covers his wounds with a mask of blue and artistic.

Nahuel Perez Biscayart under a mask of blue in ” goodbye up there “. (Screenshot of the movie)

