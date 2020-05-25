In the footsteps of their mothers : Lily-Rose Depp, North West Kardashian, Kaia Gerber… the succession of the new millennium

They have all the twenty (or much less) and is already a place in the seventh art, to the mode or even the song. Lily-Rose Depp, Lila Grace Hack Moss, Maya Hawke, Blue Ivy Carter or even Kaia Gerber have all made the same choice of career than their mothers. This last has quickly established itself in the field of modeling, just like her mother Cindy Crawford. The young woman has stepped the catwalks for Marc Jacobs, Versace, Burberry, Prada, and Chanel. Like Kaia Gerber, Lila Moss, the daughter of English model Kate Moss, also more than a foot in the field of fashion. She is currently the face of the campaign spring-summer 2020 Miu-Miu, to the sides of Bella Hadid.

In the video, Lily-Rose Depp, a fate of the star

The house of haute-couture in paris, Chanel has enhanced the talent of the young Lily-Rose Depp, continuing a history that began in the 1990s with his mother. The eldest daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp is, in fact, since 2015, one of the figureheads of the house of French luxury. Was just 20 years old, she appeared also in the displays of many films such as The King (2019) or The Dancer (2016).

These “daughters of” famous in their early years

Beyoncé, meanwhile, has bequeathed to us his talents of singer and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The little girl, aged only 7 years old, has already won a prize for his interpretation of the song Brown Skin Girl, extracted from the film The Lion King (2019) during the 32nd night of the BET Soul Train Awards in November 2019. Modern, experienced to artistic circles, these new talents are provisions of the arms to make himself known.

In the video, the duo of Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy who has “broken the Internet”

Social networks and successful series

Thanks to social networks, these young women can forge without hardly a place in the media world. 15 years ago, Coco Arquette, daughter of Courteney Cox multiplies the publication of videos where she sings and dances in the company of his mother, on his account Instagram. And if it does not (yet) account Instagram or Twitter, North West Kardashian has a certain reputation thanks to her mother Kim Kardashian who regularly posts shots of her daughter. The little daughter of 6 years has also sung at Paris Fashion Week in march, during the parade Yeezy of his father.

Other “girls” are illustrated through successful series. Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, has been the revelation of the season 3 of Stranger Things. At 21 years old, it will be released also an album, Blushin June. Just as Maya Hawke, Maude Apatow, the daughter of Leslie Mann and Jude Apatow has earned his stripes as a celebrity in the series Euphoriaalongside Zendaya. It will be shown in the next movie of his father, The King of Staten Island (2020) which will be released on June 12 in VOD, in the absence of release in cinema. A story woven on our screens, in the image of all her sisters. Young women have to embody, as their mothers before them, the faces and voices of their generation.