In the Front : the latest Disney Pixar back in the rooms

Julie M., Laurent P. · Published on 17 June 2020 at 18h17

· Updated 17 June 2020 at 18h32

As Before, the cartoons of the Disney studios Pixar is back in the cinema on the 22nd of June 2020. In the meantime, find our two heroes, Ian and Barley on a large screen, we propose to discover their French voices : Pio Marmaï and Thomas Solivérès, as well as director Dan Scanlon in an interview during the premiere of the film in Paris.

When the world of magic and fairy tales are changing with the times… This is what is proposed in the studies Disney Pixar with Before (Hereinafter, in English), feature film animation in image synthesis carried out by Dan Scanlon. The cartoon returns to the cinema On the 22nd of June 2020 with a first launch in cinemas on the 4th of march and on VOD for purchase on the 23rd of April 2020. The aircraft, smartphones and daily routines take the place of the magic and other artifacts in a movie that will delight, without a doubt, the children and their parents.

For the occasion, we met with the voice actors Pio Marmaï and Thomas Solivérès and the director Dan Scanlon :

A film that represents, in its original version, Chris Pratt (La Grande Aventure LEGO, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World…), Tom Holland (Avengers : Endgame, Spider-Man : From Home…), but also Julia Louis-Dreyfus (The New Adventures of Old Christine, Veep…) and Octavia Spencer (The Color of Feelings, the Learners, the Parents, My…) in a role that is still unknown. We discover together a poster, as well as the trailer !

Synopsis :

The barley and the Ian Lightfoot lost his father very early. Living on the outskirts of the city populated by fantastic creatures (the elves, the trolls, the elves or the unicorns), but the magic ancestral has gradually disappeared. The two young brothers set out to look for it on the edge of your van Guinevere, in the hope of spending one last day with his father.

Critical :

Before it is a film touching on his approach to the bonds of family and brotherhood, which is exploited here in a smart way, as much with humor as emotion. And here is where the strength of the film : Dan Scanlon, the filmmaker offers a movie, from your own personal history to give us a feature-length film at the height of what is produced by the Pixar studios normally. Therefore, you can leave the tissues without worries… A true story of learning, which mixes magic and technology, as it follows two brothers at odds with each other : Ian, introverted, in full pursuit of the self, and the Barley, free and independent, to a good movie, well built and pleasantly. The film contains the codes of the fantasy for comparison with the more modern, from the operation of our consumer society, and talk it through. A satire of the society and of the uniformity of the masses, beloved by many authors as Pier Paolo Pasolini for example , here suggested never to be condemned, and that grows to a deep reading of a film that doesn't revolutionizes not the type, certainly, but has the merit of the discrete approach the subject, something very rarely seen in the animation, especially that stamped Disney. A good crop of Pixar, as we like.

A movie to (re) discover in cinemas from the 22nd of June 2020.