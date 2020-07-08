In the greatest calm, Pusha T has relaunched its showdown with Drake

It is believed that it is a buried history, but Pusha T just take a big kick in the anthill. While it is in open conflict with Drake since a small decade, the former member of Clicks that has managed to revive the shock of a rare violence – and that we thought we had finished, thanks to his verse in a song that was leaked last week.

The origin ? The album posthumous Shoot for the Stars, in search of the Moon Pop Of Smoke. If you can find it in this effort a shock from beyond the grave of the deceased rapper sulphur 6ix9inethere is also a pike of Pusha T against its canadian counterpart. Finally, it should not be, since the title in question – a featuring with Pusha T, Young Thug and Gunna called “Paranoia” – it is not in the list of tracks. Either it is a drop in the study, or it could incorporate an expanded version in a couple of weeks. Only, the song was leaked on the Internet and everything is gone again like in the old times.

To put it simply, Pusha T size of a trial with the head of OVO Sound, because of your threats on the wind, the use of the dialect and speaks of the time when Drizzy was faced with a spectator who was trying to attack him during a concert. It goes even further to say that he could buy a house near the hometown of Drake. Atmosphere.

The gold, the Young Thug seemed to be surprisingly aware of this verse. In response to these revelations, the rapper from Atlanta, Drake was cited as one of the two best albums of the year 2019, said on Instagram that he "do not adhere to this verse" and that "neither he nor Gunna was connected with this beef,". He continued, saying that "if I had known" that the verse is speaking of Drake, he would have "required amendments"before you finish with an insult-free.

What Pusha T said in his history Instagram Young Thug and Gunna “you do not have to feel bad” from “no one knew what I was talking about the verse”indicates that it would be Drake, who would have reported the tag to block the exit, and the verse of Young Thug has been added to the last and just because Pusha T was asked. He continued by stating that he had not “neither want nor need the respect of Young Thug for what he brings to the rap game”and placed a Drake, who later was qualified for “police rap”. As you say it is not really a compliment, especially at this time.

The momentum, Pusha T took the opportunity to ask Steven Victor, label manager of Pop Smoke, withdraw his verse as to not tarnish the album Pop Smoke of controversy unnecessary – and that can take part in. The message seems to have been heard, because between the time of Steven Victor has been confirmed that the Young Thug and Gunna in fact, they should look for a new version of the album, not to mention Pusha T, which therefore must be passed to the trap(ep).