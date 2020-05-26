In the hospital, Kylie Jenner cancels her visit to Paris Fashion Week

While it was expected Friday in Paris to unveil its new collaboration with the house of Balmain, Kylie Jenner has finally cancelled his trip due to health problems.

Kylie Jenner to skip Paris Fashion Week. While it was expected to arrive today to attend on Friday morning the parade of the house of Balmain, an event during which she had intended to inaugurate its new collaboration with the artistic director Olivier Rousteing, a make-up line called “Kylie x Balmain”, the star of 21-year-old has finally announced that it would remain in Los Angeles because of health problems.

According to TMZthe mom of the little Stormi (1 year) was hospitalized Wednesday following flu-like symptoms that caused “nausea and vertigo”. On Twitter, the founder of the brand Kylie Cosmetics has released a message to explain that she had confided to her “amazing team” with the task of defending its partnership with Balmain. Her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, her assistant Victoria Villarroel and her mother Kris Jenner are all in Paris to defend the line of make-up Kylie x Balmain. The products will be used in particular for making up the models who will parade on the catwalk, before being put on sale as early as Friday afternoon. An announced success.

The last official release of Kylie Jenner goes back to August 27 in Los Angeles. On this day, the little sister of Kim Kardashian had accompanied his sweetheart and the father of her baby, the rapper Travis Scott, with the premiere of his documentary Netflix, “Look Mom I Can Fly”. A first red carpet noticed for the adorable family.

