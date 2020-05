The former star of “Friends” just register on the social network. Result : a world record… but also a confession.

On 15 October, the planet Web has been near apoplexy when Jennifer Aniston, 50 years all round, has posted his first photo on Instagram – a selfie oh how symbolic because it brings together other stars of the cult series : Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), David Schwimmer (Ross) and Matthew Perry (Chandler).