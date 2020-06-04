In the meantime the film Dune de Villeneuve, check out the mook colossal on the masterpiece of Frank Herbert

A mook colossal dedicated to Dune, which Numerama is a partner, is funded by crowfunding. The objective is already exceeded… 400 %.

The work of Frank Herbert has profoundly marked the literature of science fiction. Dune even continues to leave an impression powerful on generations of readers and readers, decade after decade. This may also be the reason for the crowdfunding for” Dune, the mook “is already at 400 % of its goal after only a week of its launch at the end of may 2020. The book, which Numerama is a partner, has been designed by Lloyd Chéry and it is co-edited by editions Leha and The Atalante.

” The project please, as we pay tribute to a classic, the most beautiful way “says Lloyd. And indeed, this book is a high-level, object, but it did no less to address all aspects of Dune. These are 13 autrices and authors essential who lend their pen to the articles. In addition to 16 scientists and leading academics, as well as 13 journalists, essayists and filmmakers.

The advantage of such a diversity of profiles is that it offers opportunities to address firmly Dune in all its extent : literary analysis ; decryption of science ; insights on the symbolic, political, social, ecological, on the inspirations historical ; deepening of the characters and the universe ; the zoom on the film of Villeneuve to come. The mook also has full-page illustrations proposed by Aurélien Police, an illustrator famous in the middle of the SF and the fantasy, and Fred Vignaux, cartoonist of the comic strip Thorgal.

The construction of a project as colossal — 256 pages, 80 items ! — can only be the result of a genesis intimate. There is, in the beginning, this tender passion of Lloyd Chéry to the work of Frank Herbert. ” It is a novel that rocks my imagination since childhood. I remember looking at the covers totally intriguing editions Pocket with this man with blue eyes made by Wojtek Siudmak. I was very intrigued “we he says.

A few years later, the book will be at the centre of one of the first articles of his career. It was then that the announcement of the adaptation by Denis Villeneuve, he realizes that it is time to pay tribute to Dune. But to really pay tribute to him, without half-measure. ” The warm water is impossible with Dune, I wanted an ambitious, daunting and costly at the height of this masterpiece of science fiction. “. The confidence of the editions L’atalante came to this crazy project. ” It was a long time that we wanted to work together with The eu navfor Atalanta. Being half in Nantes, I was going to child to the bookstore. They immediately wanted to take part in the adventure. “

Why it is necessary to read Dune in 2020

Adaptation promising Dune the film by Denis Villeneuve, with a cast such as Timothy Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, promises to give a huge spotlight to the work of Frank Herbert. For the better ! ” Dune is a work of tremendously epic. An initiation novel full of twists and turns “recalls Lloyd. But it is also a work of multiple, brought avant-garde for its time, of the representations all the more important today. ” It is one of the few works of science fiction echoing the arab world and featuring characters who are not white (the Fremen). We also find some fine female characters. Dune is a great book about ecology and a severe warning on the policy and on the tyranny. “Not to mention the reflection around the role of science and technology.

Then, in the face of the richness of this work, the mook is intended to be a guide to absolute, where everything is discussed. Really… everything. ” We have found the ones that allowed the edition of the book in France and we share almost everything that has been done on the novel “said Lloyd. Even the previous adaptations will be addressed, as well as with a tribune of the Gravedigger films, on the film of Lynch. The work will also be compared to other sagas, such as Star Wars or Game of Thrones — because would you believe that the similarities are many, both Dune serves as the absolute reference.

With such a range of explorations, the mook arrives at the right time to remind that in 2020, yes, it should read Dune. It is for this reason that Numerama is associated with the project : we cited a few weeks ago, at which point the work of Frank Herbert, is required by its representations of ecological and futuristic unique. The mook has the advantage of putting stars in the eyes of long-time fans, while providing key essential introduction for new entrants and new entrants in this universe.

To participate in the financing and receive the mook : ulule.com/dune

Photo credit of the a : Aurélien Police