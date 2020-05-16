In the midst of controversy “Return!”, Melania Trump also appears alongside her husband

Criticized for having allowed his supporters to shout “Return!”, Donald Trump has falsely assured him that he had tried to silence them. Melania Trump stood by his side in the oval Office.

A First Lady always silent, but present. On Thursday, Melania Trump appeared alongside her husband in the oval Office, when he received the team representing the United States at the Special Olympics, the olympic games reserved for athletes with a mental disability. It was his first public release since the beginning of the controversy born last Sunday with the publication of tweets attacking elected democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar, accusing them of “hate the United States” and calling on them to “return” to “the country broken and blighted by the crime in which they originate”.

It had acquired the american citizenship in 2006, a year after her marriage with the billionaire, Melania Trump would not have appreciated that the supporters of her husband yell “Send it!” at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, when he spoke of Ilhan Omar, born in Somalia but became an american citizen at the age of 17 years, in 2000, after having lived with his family in a refugee camp. According to CBS Newsthe First Lady would have expressed his disagreement with the american president, as his daughter Ivanka Trump and vice-president Mike Pence, who was also present at the White House on Thursday. In the Face of critics of his entourage, Donald Trump has assured him that he had “started talking very quickly” to cover the noise of the fans. But the images clearly show that he has waited a good ten seconds, the time that the “Send her back” go up in the room, before resuming his speech.

The silence of Melania Trump on a touchy subject has been noticed. Asked about the situation at the border last year, after his visit to a detention centre where they were held for children separated from their parents after arriving illegally in the United States, she had said : “It was unacceptable for me to see children and parents separated. Ca broke my heart. And I reacted in my name.” She had also assured to be sometimes disagree with him and say to him : “I didn’t know that this policy would be applied. I have not seen it coming, had she defended. I told him at home, and I told him that I thought it was unacceptable, and he felt the same thing.” The separation of families has been arrested, but not the zero tolerance policy or the detention, in sometimes terrible conditions, of any person arrested.