In the midst of the pandemic of the coronavirus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to football in Sweden

To Zlatan Ibrahimovic it does not stop or the pandemic coronavirus. The striker who is playing in the Milan of Italy will participate in a internal tournament training organized by the Hammarbyclub is co-owner and with which it is prepared physically for several weeks after moving to Sweden by the stoppage of the european leagues due to the spread of the virus COVID-19.
“Zlatan will play, he has impressed in workouts” said the sports director of the Swedish, Jesper Janssonin statements provided to the portal Fotboll Sthlm.
The campuses of the Hammarby and Frej, an associated set to compete in the third division of the football scandinavian, will be divided into three teams, which will play a tournament in the stadium Tele2 Arena of Stockholmwithout the presence of the public.
The Public Health agency Swedish updated a few days ago its recommendations and recommended not to play any friendly, which resulted in the cancellation of several commitments, football male and female, that were foreseen for the end of last week.
“This is a kind of competition within the training. We try to motivate our players and the matches are a part of it. We see it as a fun activity and a challenge” he argued Jansson.
The Milanwith that Ibrahimovicof 38-year-old has a contract until the end of the season, he called all of his players, but the sweden striker will remain in your country until they resume the Seriesthat still does not have a scheduled date.
The legend with the recent past in The Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, maintains its link with the Italian bank until the June 30, and its future is uncertain. Even the brazilian Felipe Melo sent him a proposal to join the Palmeiras and to be able to face the Copa Libertadores. Zlatan is the only one who knows what will be your next destination.