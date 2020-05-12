in the mourning a few hours before his birthday…

Beyoncé Knowles celebrated on Wednesday September 4, 2019, his 38th birthday. Like every year, it is surrounded by her family as the singer celebrated his birthday. As shown in the photos posted on his account Instagram, the interpreter of “Single ladies” blew out her candles surrounded by her husband, rapper Jay-Z, but also surrounded by his three children and his mother.

If on these photos, Beyoncé appears more smiling than ever, his heart was certainly heavy… a Few hours before her birthday, the singer has learned of the death of one of its songwriters : LaShawn Daniels, who has several times helped in her career. At the age of only 41 years, LaShawn Daniels is killed in a tragic car accident. Incidentally, it was his wife, April Daniels, who announced the sad news via an official statement :” It is with deep sadness that we convey the death of our husband, father and friend LaShawn Daniels, the victim of a car accident in South Carolina that has been fatal. “

A week marked by tragic accidents since i a few days ago, it’s actor and comedian Kevin Hart who has almost lost his life in a car accident while he was on the passenger side. Woods, Kevin Hart will, however, take months of rehabilitation to get back on their feet.

LaShawn Daniels who has worked with Lady Gaga and Whitney Houston had written the lyrics of the songsSay My Name and Lose My Breath of Destiny’s Child.

Eleanor Fountain