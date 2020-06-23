In the new collection Range, the life is a party

(Manon Wertenbroek/RANGE)

(Manon Wertenbroek/RANGE)

Where is the cold ?

23/06/20 14: 49

The collective of avant-garde has recently presented its new campaign-teuf.

A text message, an address. This is how has started the new campaign The range. People invited to a mysterious event suddenly found themselves in a night behind the lens of the filmmaker Laura Atanasyan and six independent photographers (Alexandre Haefeli, Basile Mookherjee, Charlotte Marcodini, Charly Gosp, Julia Andréone, Manon Wertenbroek).

A vision also fluid of the garment of the identity

Today, the collective unveiled three videos signed by the first mentioned to highlight the spring-summer collection of the collective, embodied by the unique personality of your “gamuses” : the performance of the duo of drag queens Schlampa Kir & Tuna Disorder, the producer and DJ Franky and Manon Wertenbroek, who also wrote some of the photos from the campaign are shown below :

RANGE – Schlampa Kir von Fickdich& Tuna Mess of Laure ATANASYAN it is Vimeo.

RANGE – Franky of Laure ATANASYAN it is Vimeo.

RANGE – Manon (long version) of Laure ATANASYAN it is Vimeo.

You can discover pieces that deconstruct the genre, but also the locker rooms, the adaptation to high-technology through the graph. A vision also fluid of the garment of the identity.

