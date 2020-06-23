In the new collection Range, the life is a party

The collective of avant-garde has recently presented its new campaign-teuf.

A text message, an address. This is how has started the new campaign The range. People invited to a mysterious event suddenly found themselves in a night behind the lens of the filmmaker Laura Atanasyan and six independent photographers (Alexandre Haefeli, Basile Mookherjee, Charlotte Marcodini, Charly Gosp, Julia Andréone, Manon Wertenbroek).

Today, the collective unveiled three videos signed by the first mentioned to highlight the spring-summer collection of the collective, embodied by the unique personality of your “gamuses” : the performance of the duo of drag queens Schlampa Kir & Tuna Disorder, the producer and DJ Franky and Manon Wertenbroek, who also wrote some of the photos from the campaign are shown below :

RANGE – Schlampa Kir von Fickdich& Tuna Mess of Laure ATANASYAN it is Vimeo.

RANGE – Franky of Laure ATANASYAN it is Vimeo.

RANGE – Manon (long version) of Laure ATANASYAN it is Vimeo.

You can discover pieces that deconstruct the genre, but also the locker rooms, the adaptation to high-technology through the graph. A vision also fluid of the garment of the identity.