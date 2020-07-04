In the scenes of the battle of Wakanda in Infinity War

The coordinator of the cascades, Sam Hargrave He has shared through their social networks, a video’s old, but adrenal where we’re seeing a sequence belonging to the battle of Wakanda in the Avengers: Infinity War (2019).

In the material below, a fight sequence the choreography was executed before a member of the crew shouts ” Action! “Right away, Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America) and Chadwick Boseman (You Challa / Black Panther join forces to inflict blows and kicks to the left and to the right to the minions of Thanos: the Bodyguards.

“The battle of Wakanda in the Avengers: Infinity War. Thanks to all the amazing artists who have given life to this sequence amazing. ”

Interestingly, the sequence of which had previously not been filmed only once (through), and not several times as you might think. Sam Hargrave has earned a reputation in Hollywood thanks to his work with Marvel studios, and especially for the dumbbell with the brothers Russo. His collaborations include such titles as: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and recently completed the Extraction with Chris Hemsworth. This latter has been a resounding success for Netflix, and also boasted of a sequence of 12-minute ride by Hargrave himself.

Sam Hargrave and Chris Hemsworth in the extraction of

A couple of days, postcards, Infinity War novel with Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and other players have also been revealed.

With the end of the saga of Infinity, Marvel Studios prepares to host the stage 4 with the Black Widow that will be released soon November 6, 2020.

