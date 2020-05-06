In the scenes of the birthday of Gigi Hadid with Taylor Swift and Co

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Happy birthday, Gigi Hadid ! The top has just celebrated its 24 years old !
To start the festivities, Gigi had organised a party for 100 % jean with lots of stars on Monday evening at The Avenue at Saks. In addition to the members of his family, including Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Alana Hadid and Mohamed Hadidamong the guests were: Taylor Swift, Martha Hunt, Olivia Culpo, Marc Jacobs, Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin, Hailee Steinfeld, Laura Polko, Patrick Ta and Samuel Krost.
“Mohamed and Yolanda have brought a cake in the shape of” 24 ” for Gigi and the whole room sang happy birthday,” said a source to E! News. “Everyone was drinking champagne and tequila, and raising their glasses to Gigi drinking shots, after she blew out her candles. Gigi sported a huge smile and looked very happy to be partying.”
“Gigi and Bella have set the mood,” adds our witness. “They have spent a great time and everyone was taking pictures with them. Then, they have led Yolanda onto the track and danced with their mother. It was a nice time.”
“Then everyone started to dance around Gigi in the restaurant, to the sound of the DJ”, adds our source. “Gigi and Bella danced on Drake and Rihanna a large part of the evening and are well broken together.”
Gigi was also able to spend time with his BFF, a certain Taylor Swift.
“They were smiling all the two and took pictures with their mobile phones,” says our witness on the spot. “Taylor looked very happy. She was very relaxed and very happy to be there. It dodelinait of the head by listening to the music and even danced a little. Gigi was super happy to see Taylor and they kiss and hold.”
The guests were also able to taste the favourite foods of Gigi, such as pasta, mini-burgers, macaroni and cheese, and macarons for dessert. Discover the photos of the evening below !