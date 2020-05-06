In the scenes of the birthday of Gigi Hadid with Taylor Swift and Co

Happy birthday, Gigi Hadid ! The top has just celebrated its 24 years old !

To start the festivities, Gigi had organised a party for 100 % jean with lots of stars on Monday evening at The Avenue at Saks. In addition to the members of his family, including Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Alana Hadid and Mohamed Hadidamong the guests were: Taylor Swift, Martha Hunt, Olivia Culpo, Marc Jacobs, Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin, Hailee Steinfeld, Laura Polko, Patrick Ta and Samuel Krost.

“Mohamed and Yolanda have brought a cake in the shape of” 24 ” for Gigi and the whole room sang happy birthday,” said a source to E! News. “Everyone was drinking champagne and tequila, and raising their glasses to Gigi drinking shots, after she blew out her candles. Gigi sported a huge smile and looked very happy to be partying.”