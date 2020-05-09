In the scenes of the evening of Rihanna with A$AP Rocky

Alexa, play “Love On The Brain” of Rihanna.

The singer of 31 years has recently separated from his companion, the businessman Hassan Jameeland as she is once again single, it looks like she fully intends to enjoy it.

Shortly after her separation with her boyfriend with who she was for almost three years, fans wondered if she had not found a replacement, after being photographed laughing with A$AP Rocky in the backstage of the concert of charitable Yams Day 2020 in New York.

But a close source has informed us that the interpreter of “Disturbia” “wants to be single and not gonna rush into anything”. But Monday night, until very late in the night, RiRi and A$AP Rocky have been seen in the bar-restaurant the Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

“Rihanna arrived around 1am in the morning with a bodyguard. A$AP arrived around 2 am in the morning through the door followed by two friends,” said a witness to E! News. “He tried to remain incognito with a hood on the head, leaning in to enter. They remained both a time after the closure.”

If the two stars have come and gone in the bar-Italian restaurant separately, Huey and Lord Flacko appeared to have a good time inside.