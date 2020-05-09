In the scenes of the evening of Rihanna with A$AP Rocky

iamKevinWong / PhotoGroup / MEGA
Alexa, play “Love On The Brain” of Rihanna.
The singer of 31 years has recently separated from his companion, the businessman Hassan Jameeland as she is once again single, it looks like she fully intends to enjoy it.
Shortly after her separation with her boyfriend with who she was for almost three years, fans wondered if she had not found a replacement, after being photographed laughing with A$AP Rocky in the backstage of the concert of charitable Yams Day 2020 in New York.
But a close source has informed us that the interpreter of “Disturbia” “wants to be single and not gonna rush into anything”. But Monday night, until very late in the night, RiRi and A$AP Rocky have been seen in the bar-restaurant the Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
“Rihanna arrived around 1am in the morning with a bodyguard. A$AP arrived around 2 am in the morning through the door followed by two friends,” said a witness to E! News. “He tried to remain incognito with a hood on the head, leaning in to enter. They remained both a time after the closure.”
If the two stars have come and gone in the bar-Italian restaurant separately, Huey and Lord Flacko appeared to have a good time inside.
The singer was wearing on this occasion a set of gilded to be both cozy and chic. She was also wearing shoes with golden straps, a handbag, snake skin and a red lip very red.
About A$AP, the interpreter of “Wild For The Night” was on sportswear and was wearing the hood of his hoodie-black on the head to try not to get noticed.
Another source close to us said : “She sees A$AP Rocky, and they continue to spend time together. But she considers herself single. Whatever happens between them, this is not serious. It is loose and have a good time.”
Rihanna and her former boyfriend, Jameel, had begun to talk to them after a picture of them very tender in Spain had made the rounds of social networks in 2017.
Since then, the interpreter of”Unfaithful” and had remained very private about his relationship with the businessman. More recently, she had begun to broach the subject by referring to the marriage, having children or falling in love, in June 2019.
During a conversation with Sarah Paulsonher partner in Ocean’s 8, for the magazine Interview, Rihanna had given details about his private life and how it made their relationship a priority even with a busy schedule. “I’m in a new relationship, and it matters to me. Of the genre : “I have to give it time. “Just as I am my business, I also have to maintain it. I cut everything for two, three days in a row. On my calendar, now there’s the famous ” P “, which means days characters. This is new.”