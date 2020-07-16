In the shadow of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Adele… : Max Martin, the manufacturer of tubes number 1 in the united States

Explosive start in Sweden

Max Martin was born in Sweden in 1971. Quickly, the music is a part of your life thanks to the learning of the French horn. In parallel, Max Martin, listens to a wide variety of styles, ranging from classical music to pop-rock : bands like Depeche Mode and the Bangles inspired, and to grow to its Life, a group of funk metal Swedish. Quickly, Max Martin recorded an album with his band mates, before leaving on a european tour. In the mid-1990s, Max Martin sees his career takes a decisive turn : he met Denniz PoP, a producer Swedish. Together, the two artists collaborate with the famous band Ace of Base in his second album entitled “The Bridge”. The success is huge!!!!! More than 7 million copies sold around the world, including 300,000 in France. Max Martin produced several titles, including the three singles : “Beautiful Life”, “I’ll Never Say I’m sorry” and “Lucky in Love”.

A multitude of success in the years 1990 and 2000

Success will never leave Max Martin : the young artist then works on the first studio album from the Backstreet Boys, which came out in 1996. Again, this album reached the charts in several countries, and sold 10 million copies. Other hits such as “Show Me Love” by Robyn in 1995. Max Martin begins to produce Britney Spears from 1999. He wrote: “… Baby One More Time”. The singers of the group TLC to reject the title, same as Robyn. Britney Spears agrees : this song became number 1 in the united States, France, the United Kingdom, or Canada. Max Martin is known to pass from one style to another : in the year 2000, he wrote: “It’s My Life” (glam rock), with Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora. The title received a platinum sales in many countries such as Belgium, the uk, etc, Four years later, this is the song “Since U been Gone” Kelly Clarkson (pop and soft rock) to see the day, with more than 4 million copies in the past. In 2006, he produced “Who Knew” of Pink ; in 2008, he wrote “I Kissed a Girl” Katy Perry, the singer for the iconic look, and in 2009, he wrote “I Got you” of Leona Lewis.

2010 : the decade of the consecration to Max Martin !

Strong of many achievements, Max Martin continues his career in the same trend in the year 2010. The collaborations are linked, and the Swedish artist wrote and produced several songs : “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” Usher in 2010, “Your Body” by Christina Aguilera in 2012, “We are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” of Taylor Swift in 2012, or even “One More Night” Maroon Five in 2012. Max Martin is also working with Adele on the song “Send My Love To His New Lover)” in the year 2015. In 2016, he receives the prize of Music Polar, which honors individuals, groups or institutions that have contributed positively to the music.