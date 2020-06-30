In the Simpsons, the end of “the problem with the Apu”, and the characters of color

The decision of the Simpson do not double the characters of color by white actors of the strength of the end of a malaise that lasted many years.

It took a movement of an international dimension to the Fox looks really about the question. At the end of the week, the us-based chain has officially decided not to do dual characters of color Simpson by white actors. “We go forward”commented soberly the Fox. Therefore, Hank Azaria performed, now the character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, while Dr. Hibbert (doubled by Harry Shearer) and Manjula (Tress MacNeille) shall have the right, in addition to the new voices.

This decision, which is part of a historical context, which follows the social evolution driven by the cartoon americans. In fact, beyond the Simpsonseveral animated series have taken similar decisions. On Twitter, the actor is white, Mike Henry has said goodbye to her character of Cleveland The Faucet, as Kristen Bell in Central Park as well as Jenny Slate in Big Mouth. All will be replaced by actors of color, that match with the characters.

It has been a year of honor to play in Cleveland Boy’s Family for 20 years. I love this character, the purpose of the people of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I’m going to get off of the paper. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT — Mike Henry (@mikehenrybro) June 26, 2020

The Simpson and the problem of representation

The initiative is promoted by the Fox sign definitely the end of “the problem with the Apu”, which lasts almost three years. To this end, a bit forced, given the current context, has already been reflected by the actor Hank Azaria, a couple of months earlier. I was going to go up again. In 2017, the actor and comedian Hari Kondabolu released his documentary The problem with Apu, in which many prominent indo-american to talk about their difficulties around stereotyped roles. The Simpsons was not excluded from the debate, while the character of Apu is doubled since 1990 by a player in white for the accent is exaggerated and cartoonish.

“Apu is the only Indian we saw on tv, so I was glad to be represented when I was a child, explained Hari Kondabolu to the The BBC. And, of course, it is funny, but this does not mean that this representation is correct, nor fair. It is here where we come to the insidious aspect of racism, because you don’t notice it, even when it is right in front of you.” Since the release of the documentary, screenwriters and producers of the Simpson remained rather on the surface on the issue. “I think we are at a time in our culture where people love to pretend that they are shocked”, had confessed to Matt Groening in April 2018 New York Timesspecifying : “I love this character, and I feel bad that he has been able to make them feel bad for other people”. Once, the rumor of the complete elimination of this character, who was still born, as reported by the producer Adi Shankar.

For his part, Hank Azaria, the voice actor of Apu, said that the authors were able to “tease all over the world in a uniform manner, without show really hurtful.” He had just finished, however, by announcing the abandonment of its role of SlashFilmin January, indicating that the target character belonged to the production. “Everything that we’ve agreed to is that I’m not going to do any more to the voice.” Now, the decision taken by the Fox it seems to accelerate this abandonment and also open new perspectives in the representation of characters of color in animated cartoons american. And for the characters stereotyped, difficult to see clearly : Hank Azaria will continue, for example, twice that of the conservative Italian Luigi Risotto.

