In the skin of Dolittle, Robert Downey Jr. lost the map to our place

Funny of viewing this replay “disney-ised” of Dolittle abandoning the sets of modern versions of Eddie Murphy, and surrounding himself with CGI and fake animals, then it becomes obvious in all the nooks and crannies that no one knew any more where to give head to save the project from sinking. The failure eventually surpass the fascination unhealthy which we live, however, all along.

The effort was commendable, since when the inspiration is missing, we always have fun in reviving those classics that don’t know we exit. The mésestimés Pan Joe Wright and Wendy of Behn Zeitlin reinventing in their own way the unforgettable Peter Pan Barrie have proven, after all, the possibilities of replay as a good vision is appropriate. As a family production worthy of mention does rain, we could have at least be entitled to something passable, story fun for small and not too bored large.

Against all odds, if the set is undeniably missed, it is not bored necessarily. First, because children (and our kids at heart) will find a way to be a little marvel here and there, the twists and turns that are not missing to emphasize the adventure aspect of the whole, but also because the modernization unexpectedly, the work is passed through processes that were not expected, especially in such a production.

Having realized that we had not managed to reproduce the formula machined to the success of Disney and just stick to the expertise of the CGI wasn’t bad enough, we had fun at the distribution level voice. On the side of the humans, Michael Sheen delirium in evil hysterical of service while Jessie Buckley, literally inert, is also under-used Jim Broadbent, while Antonio Banderas is too much honored to be a part of such a production. You know, after all, the weakness of the Spanish actor for productions children’s, of Spy Kids to Shrek or even The SpongeBob Movie : Sponge Out of Water. Quite the opposite of Robert Downey Jr., that leaves, finally, its Iron Man, but without giving the impression that he would rise again his career as many times in the past, completely on the automatic pilot of the weirdness, ready to take the torch to Johnny Depp.

This, however, is nothing next to the distribution of voice in its original English version, since we are allowed to talk with modern expressions and the slang only understandable for our generation, giving results that clash constantly. Hear Selena Gomez in a giraffe say “See You Later Suckers” or John Cena as a polar bear to call anyone ” bro “, this surprises each time.

Of course, having no other than Ralph Fiennes, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson, Marion Cotillard, Craig Robinson and Tom Holland, in particular, doesn’t hurt to texture the sound track, especially when it is enhanced by the compositions of Danny Elfman, always pleasant, even when it is not necessarily inspired. Except that, as usual, Jazon Mantzoukas in the role of a fly and Kumail Nanjiani (as he had also proved, in the very bland Men in Black : the International) are consistently featured high in hand and will again prove that all productions should have them to their edge.

For the rest, it is a change of course amazing for the director Stephen Gaghan, who gave up the seriousness and the monotony of its previous efforts for a work that is accessible a priori to all. If the surplus items based in all the meaning has probably been too complicated to conduct (the complications of the film and the help of a large number of outside persons who have been called to save the production the suggesting), it remains honourable to see it continue to try to find his favorite genre.

A pity then that the pretty, animated introduction (referring to its hours Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and the bright images of Guillermo Navarro, a regular contributor to Guillermo Del Toro, did not manage to make the back-and-forth to the humor is simplistic, the impulses whimsical (despite an intriguing passage with a dragon) and this attempt to give the psychology to two in order to be more touching at times. The scenario confused in the face of challenges from lower interest is very likely in question, as these special effects are far from being always to the point.

On this edition suitable for Universal, if there is no extra charge necessarily essential, these small segments of a duration varying between two and five minutes offer a nice access to the backstage of the production. Ironically Robert Downey Jr. is best to talk about the film and his colleagues, that during all the film, so as to see the young Harry Collett have only admiration for his playing partner turns out to be simply irresistible. It probably would have taken bloopers, a closer look at the special effects (it’s still very funny to see all those craftsmen in the costumes form-fitting green color) and outtakes of some of the replicas as many have no doubt been improvised.

Finally, Dolittle is by all means a feature-length forgettable, wasting the ton a number of the aberrant talented artists. It is no less an entertaining movie for children and with enough elements weird to intrigue adults. A shipwreck that entertains, far from the disaster some efforts of Tim Burton, if we want to compare and dare to mention the shocking Alice in Wonderland), let’s say that in default of a better one will take it without too expect more in return. How to blame them, after all, when the adorable generic form of paintings starts with a new song from Sia?

4/10

Dolittle is available on DVD and combo blu-ray/DVD by Universal since April 7, last.

