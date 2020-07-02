In the Spider Verse 2 : the producer praises the animation techniques “revolutionaries” of the film

“They are going to give the impression that the first film is obsolete.”

Spider-Man : the Spider Verse 2the sequel to the critically-acclaimed and oscar-winning Spider-Man : The New Generationnot going to leave before October 2022. To wait for the fans, Nick Kondothe head of animation, has unveiled a first visual of the film at the beginning of June. Now, it is the turn of producer Christopher Miller as a teaser of the sequel of the adventures of Miles Morales, who, in this new work, to master their powers. According to him, the visual techniques, developed specifically for the film are so impressive that they could ringardiser of the original film.

“The development of new artistic techniques revolutionary used for the next Spider-Verse impresses me a lot. They are going to give the impression that the first film is obsolete.”, he said. What to do to move up a notch, the impatience of the fans.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santosthe details of the plot of this result are for the moment quite secret. After Colliderthe film should focus on the relationship between Miles Morales (Shameik Moore / Stéphane Bak) and Gwen Stacey (Hailee Steinfeld / Camélia Jordana). The american media also reported that a draft of the spin-off would be for the study, some of the characters of Gwen Stacy, Silk and Spider-Woman.

For the moment, the film is expected in cinemas the week of October 7, 2022.

Trailer Spider-Man : The New Generation :