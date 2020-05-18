In the time of a pandemic, the concerts are migrating to video games | Coronavirus

At the end of April, the rapper Travis Scott appeared in one shot, under a starry sky, in Fortnite. A clamor rang out, before he launches into the interpretation of his tube Sicko Mode.

About 12.3 million people have attended the five free performances of the rapper, according to the game’s publisher, Epic Games.

Fortnite had already welcomed, in the beginning of February 2019, the american DJ Marshmello. But since then, the pandemic of sars coronavirus has put the concert on pause in the real world, and the platform of Epic Games advance his pawns.

In early may, it launched Party Royal, a virtual feast giant, animated by DJS of renown, including deadmau5 and Steve Aoki.

It is good for the artist and the publisher sums up Dmitri Williams, a professor at USC Annenberg, California, who is interested in the societal impact and economic online games.

The artist has access to a lot of people that it would gain access to normally, ” he said, mostly young men, very public and very popular in a media world increasingly fragmented.

To the editor, it is a big success because it is associated with something entertaining and real , which increases the attendance of its platform.

Mid-April, another game, Minecraftorganized in his universe, a festival virtual free, Nether Meant. It provides a different, 16 may, entitled, ” Block by Blockwest, notably with the rock band Against The Current.

Without physical limitations, anything is possible

For Adam Arrigo, managing director of Wave, specializing in concerts virtual, the idea is not to recreate something you could do in the real world but to evaluate the contribution of the technology.

You are not constrained by the laws of physics or gravity, so you can do it all, ” he said. It is a visual spectacle that is moving towards surrealism.

The Travis Scott of Fortnite was over ten times the size of the spectators, and spectators, embodied through the avatars traditional of the game, who could dance and mingle to each other.

He has several times changed shape, in a setting that has alternated between a celestial vault, a storm of meteorites and play of light.

A lot of artists and record labels, festivals and event organizers see video games as the new destination for a show says Cherie Hu, which publishes the letter professional Water and Music.

All to see this new space as complementary and not as a threat to the music industry and the show, already under pressure before the pandemic and suffering today.

A Travis Scott giant dance in the world of Fortnite with his fans, represented by avatars. Photo : screen Capture – YouTube

Finding the right economic model

On the economic level, the model of these concerts remain free, while the ticket for the show of a major artist in person is worth on average about $ 100 (96, according to the firm Pollstar).

This is true for the moment for all the concerts in the line – including outside of the universe of video games – that are multiplied with the confinement.

Even after the flood of direct to video (ieds), many are starting to take visual appearance seriously, even when the artist is in confinement at home , note Cherie Hu.

A requirement which further increases the production costs without generating revenue.

Cherie Hu points out that few artists have dared to formula pay, including Erykah Badu, but not without being criticized for having dropped the free.

It is still early to determine how all of this converts into revenue she said.

In the case of platforms of video games, the investment is part of the recruitment and retention of players.

Some see already Fortnite and its 350 million followers to become a real social network, ready to compete with the giants of the sector such as Facebook, with the marked benefit of an audience a lot younger.