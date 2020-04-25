In the United States, a “mass Beyoncé” famous black women

Launched in San Francisco by the pastor, african-american, Yolanda Norton, the “Beyoncé Mass” (” mass Beyoncé “) is celebrating his religious office with the songs of Beyoncé. The purpose of this ? Allow black women to ” find a space to talk “. “As a young woman african american woman, I have seen in the life of Beyoncé and her experiences of the elements that reminded me of my own reality. It is very genuine and speaks straight to the heart of black women “, explains Yolanda Norton on the site “France info “. On tour in the United States, this mass protestant, led by a dozen singers in the tradition of gospel, mixing words of Beyoncé and biblical passages. The texts of songs feminist as “Survivor” (” Survivor “) and “Freedom” (” Freedom “) are displayed throughout the mass.

A feminist manifesto

“The mass Beyoncé is a religious feminist who uses the music and the life of Beyoncé as a tool to promote black women – their lives, their bodies, and their voices,” one can read on the website of the “Beyoncé Mass “. An office that wants to highlight the reality of african american women in the United States. A reality that is expressed perfectly the songs of Beyoncé : “”Survivor,” tells the story of how black women are to thrive then they are devalued and under-estimated, ” explain the creators of this mass.

The “Beyoncé Mass” also addresses other forms of discrimination in american society : racism, transphobia and grossophobie. The ceremony begins with the distribution of the white stone on which are inscribed the names of discrimination, indicates the ” France info “. Stones which the participants must then get rid.

An american trend

A mixture of spirituality, pop culture and celebrity typical american who is surprised at this side of the Atlantic. Last march 1, the rapper Kanye West were caught holding a mass at the théâtre des Bouffes du nord in Paris, with the choir ” Sunday service “. Kanye West regularly holds such events across the United States. Very believer, the rapper, 42-year-old was released in October 2019, a new album, “Jesus is king “” Jesus is king “). The mass is said.