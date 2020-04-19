in the United States and in Italy, consultants in the maneuver

Details Brief April 18, 2020

In the United States, as in Italy, several current and former strategy consultants are associated with the authorities in the response to the crisis of the sars coronavirus.

Improve access to screening or respirators and ensure their supply to where they are useful, these are especially the goals of the team assembled by Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law of Donald Trump, to respond to the epidemic of coronavirus.

A team, tells Politicothat relies primarily on the private sector, and bypasses the own response of the cell of crisis in the White House or federal agencies for health. Including a few consultants McKinsey.

This is not the only aspect of the crisis involving the firm. At the beginning of April, Andrew Cuomo, the governor of the State of New York, shared forecasts on the date on which the nyc population could reach a peak of infection by the coronavirus. These forecasts were provided by McKinsey.

In Italy, Rome is preparing the phase 2 of the coexistence with the virus, while the country has announced that Friday, April 10, maintaining containment until may 3.

In anticipation of the deployment of this phase 2, the Prime minister, Giuseppe Conte announced the creation of a task force dedicated. It will be led by the former CEO of Vodafone Vittorio Colao, who was for ten years (1986 to 1996) principal of McKinsey. The team will also have in its ranks Guiseppe Falco, a senior partner and managing director of the BCG – Boston Consulting Group in Milan.

Photo credit : Milan, Italy – March 29, 2020: the San Siro stadium and deserted square. The city streets are empty for the Coronavirus emergency. Arcansél Adobe Stock.