In the United States, the “mass Beyoncé” celebrates the spirituality of african american women and raises awareness among the faithful of the inequalities

The singers and musicians enliven the “mass Beyoncé” on the stage of the Kennedy Center in Washington (United States), march 8, 2020. (GREGORY PHILLIPS / RADIO FRANCE)

It is a religious office is not like the others. On the stage of the Kennedy Center in Washington, there is an altar with a gilt cross, a group, a dozen of singers who for an hour and a half will animate this “mass Beyoncé” to celebrate Christ, but also the spirituality of african american women.

The liturgy as a whole is based on the songs of Queen B : Survivor, Freedom, the texts of which are paraded during the office on a giant screen. “This office protestant and music is a place where black women, and all those who want justice, can gather and imagine together what should be a place of prayer”says Sierra, a spectator. “Beyoncé is that ‘the vehicle’ if you want to, of course, it is not a deity !”, she says.

It is a human being who has created this music, but a music which me allows me to approach God in a more profound way ! Sierra, a spectator to franceinfo

It is the pastor Yolanda Norton, aged 37 years, who in the spring of 2018 in his church of San Francisco has imagined this mass as inspired by the life and work of Beyoncé Knowles Carter, the artist with 100 million records sold around the world. “As a young woman african american woman, I have seen in the life of Beyoncé and her experiences of the elements that reminded me of my own reality. It is very authentic. She speaks directly to the heart of black women”explains Norton.

At the beginning of the office, each viewer receives a white stone on which is written the name of discrimination : homophobia, rejection of trans people, grossophobie. And then you throw these pebbles into a bucket of white as to get rid of these plagues. In the room, a lot of women and a few men, including Sean : “Beyoncé, to me, it is saying that it is possible. That women can become what they want, even at a time when all the world does not agree with this. For me, it represents the equality, power, and beauty.”

After a few minutes, the audience is standing, as worn by the music and the lyrics of the songs. “There are many ways to connect to God, notes Kirsten, a thirty-year-old african-american. Beyoncé is both christian and feminist. So I find it interesting to talk about God and the Bible through his work. In truth, before coming here, I didn’t know what it would look like, but it is fantastic ! They use excerpts from songs that resonate with the biblical texts.”

It is a positive experience, motivating, and that is what the Church should be, right ? Kirsten, a spectator to franceinfo

The message is intended to encourage black women and young people. And of course, he finds a particular echo in this time of presidential campaign in the United States : “This is crazy, resumes to Kirsten with a smile. At the beginning of this election campaign, there was in the race the six women and six people of color. And we now have two old white men of nearly 80 years who are seeking the democratic party nomination. Frankly, I do not know too much what to say. Maybe people should come and see this mass Beyoncé before going to vote !”

Since its inception in San Francisco, the “Beyoncé Mass” has traveled to New York, Los Angeles, and now Washington. Queen B, she, has, to date, never attended this mass feminist that bears his name.