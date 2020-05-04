In the United States, the stars confinéesenchaînent meatballs

They are calling for donations from large luxurious villas or hold about disconnected from the reality : the american stars are often taclées for their behavior.

Haswith millions of people confined to around the world, celebrities are many to want to cheer them up, stressing in particular the virtues of unifying of the pandemic via social networks. But their call to solidarity, sometimes with a backdrop of villas of dream, can fall to the side of the plate.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has criticized the students going on holiday from his jacuzzi with a cigar to his lips, and stars taken by Gal Gadot (actress Wonder Woman and the saga Fast & The Furious) have been the laughing stock of the internet for singing Imagine of John Lennon, seeming to reveal sometimes luxurious residences.

The latest effort in the date started last Friday, when stars such as presenter Oprah Winfrey, the actress Julia Roberts or the former president George W. Bush have launched a livestream of the 24-hour “Call to unite” (” the Appeal unit “), in order to encourage donations to fight against the pandemic. “If only they knew of people who have the money “responded ironically on Twitter reporter for the New York Times Astead Herndon.

Tom Hanks, awareness

And yet, these virtual events, the few distractions in a world that is in lack of entertainment, make the hearing : more than 270 million people in the world have followed the recent marathon in tribute to the nursing staff and the ” essential workers “, hosted by stars like the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift, each from their home.

If the messages of celebrities can sometimes turn off as much as fascinate, the attention is there, “what says more about our culture on celebrities “, writes Cheryl Thompson, a professor at Ryerson university in Toronto. “We do have to admit that not always but in some way, they are a bit of reference to know what you must be thinking or feeling. “ It cites the example of Tom Hanks, who announced in mid-march, from Australia, have contracted the virus, contributing to the understanding of the severity of the epidemic.

Jenna Anderson, 30 years old, confined with her family in Houston (Texas), said to have with the actor two-time oscar-winning – “a national treasure “, she says- aware of the disease. But if she says that she found useful the description of symptoms by certain celebrities, “most of the things that really impressed me are negative, showing that celebrities are a little disconnected “ of reality.

The presenter Ellen DeGeneres, for example, has been highly criticized on the social networks to have said, jokingly, that being in quarantine in his luxurious californian villa was “like being in jail “.

A lot of stars “seem to really try to stay present in the minds of the people in a way that seems unnecessary “says Jenna Anderson. Even if their presence on the screens can seem to be exacerbated by the confinement, celebrities have always served to “to distract us in difficult times “, points out Cheryl Thompson, recalling the Hollywood stars enlisted by the u.s. government to lift the morale of the troops during the Second world War.

These stars who are donating their millions

Celebrities use their money to make donations, such as the singer Rihanna who has given of medical equipment in the State of New York and at least $ 5 million to NGOS, or Beyoncé, who has given $ 6 million. The star of country music, Dolly Parton, helps to fund research into a vaccine at Vanderbilt university, in Tennessee.

Beyond the money, the entertainment can also calm the tensions, and Mrs. Thompson is expected that the current anxiety serve as inspiration to artists in the years to come. The difficult times “will always accompany artistic creations amazing”she said.

In the meantime, many artists are trying to entertain the masses by sometimes giving in to the absurd. Britney Spears has told how she had “set fire to its room of sports “ – no one was injured. The star of the series Mad Men January Jones took on the role of the madwoman of the quarantine, and the actor Jurassic Park Sam Neill publishes videos to the humor in which he lent his voice to a garden gnome giving advice on the containment.