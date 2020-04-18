In the video, Beyoncé takes a Disney classic for a good cause

The time is in the songs of Disney. Confined to the home, many public personalities are mobilizing to support those who are in the frontline during the outbreak of coronavirus. Several of them have interpreted the good cause of the titles from the drawings-animated Disney show “Disney Family Singalong”.

The return of Beyoncé

The show, which was broadcast on ABC this Thursday, April 16, has been marked by the comeback of Beyoncé, absent the radar for several weeks. The singer has surprised everyone by taking up the song When you pray the lucky star from Pinocchio (When you wish upon a star in its original version). WhilstAriana Grande, the voice crystal clear, slipped into the skin of the sultry Megara of the cartoon Hercules singing Won t say I m in love.

