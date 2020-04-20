In the video, Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli interpret their famous duet “The Prayer” with Lady Gaga

After the “Live Aid” in July 1985, artists from around the world came together (at a distance) on the occasion of a concert virtual giant insider by Lady Gaga : “One World : Together At Home” (“One-world, whole-home’). The purpose of this ? To pay tribute to the nursing staff, in the frontline of the health crisis linked to the sars coronavirus.

Read more “ Internal, nurse, doctor : they have seen their daily switch with the pandemic

Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift or the Rolling Stones have responded to all this at this show of charity, which lasted more than eight hours, in the night from Saturday to Sunday. In conclusion, Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli have taken their famous title The Prayer, who had won the Golden Globe for best original song in 1999. But this time, the duo was joined by singer John Legend, the pianist Lang Lang and the organizer of the show Lady Gaga.

In the video, Céline Dion sends a touching message of support to the nursing staff

Three French-speaking artists

Celine Dion is not the only singer French having given voice in the course of the evening. The French Christine and the Queens and the Belgian Angela have interpreted it, each on their side, their songs. On the occasion of this unprecedented event, other personalities took the floor. This is the case of Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, or even Marlène Schiappa, who recalled the importance of the fight against domestic violence.