In the video, Mariah Carey declares the Christmas season 2019 open !

Thursday, 31 October, 23: 59. The diva falls asleep while dressed and masked in his dress Halloween : singer punk. Midnight, the telephone of the star begins slowly to sound with a tinkling of bells that everyone will recognize. Mariah Carey picks up and the name Santa appears on the screen. It is the father Christmas in person. “It’s time !” she sings before shouting “Whoa !”.

In the video, Maria Carey launches Christmas celebrations in 2019

A video birthday

Twenty-five years after the release of his international hit All I Want for Christmas is You, the unbeatable queen Christmas is held to celebrate this beautiful anniversary by offering to its subscribers, Instagram this video, as well as two extracts from unpublished clip of 1994. In his bio, the artist, the 5 Grammy Awards also shares a link to the album Merry Christmas in edition deluxe anniversary. Available on the YouTube channel of the starthe song totals more than 500 million views since its first release in 2009.

Accustomed to surprise his fans with his funny videos, Mariah Carey had the crowd in July by participating in the #BottleCapChallenge, whose challenge was to unscrew a bottle cap of a round house kick. A challenge that the singer had raised the hand without a kick… but at the sound of his voice. All we want for Christmas…