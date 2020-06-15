In the woods, Don’t tell anyone… 7 thrillers signed Harlan Coben to see or see again (PHOTOS), Télé 7 jours

Eight years after losing his wife Margot, the victim of a serial killer, a widower haunted by this tragedy will receive an e-mail address that connects with a camera in the urban area. A woman is fixed : Margot ? By a strange coincidence, he is immediately suspected of murder. Who pulls the strings ? If he wants to recover it and prove his innocence, only one exit, the escape. The adaptation of this book from 2001 is signed Guillaume Canet, with François Cluzet, Marie-Josée Croze, André Dussollier, Kristin Scott Thomas, François berléand with his, Nathalie Baye, Jean Rochefort and Marina Hands in the casting.

The critical Télé7 :

There are the “Fugitive” in this sentimental thriller is beaten and captivating, adapted from the best-selling novel by Coben. You haven’t read it, it’s better ! For two hours, Guillaume Canet (” My idol “) keeps his film under tension. And we with!!! The actor-filmmaker has more than one trick in its plot. And the active complicity of a cast high-end ! Four Caesar to the key, including Best director.