In the “world after”, the ecology will have to be placed at the heart of the doctrine, conservative

The progressive left has a monopoly on the ideology of political ecology. The “world after”, should be the occasion for the emergence of a “conservative green” in the spheres of intellectual, media and policy, advance the essayist Gregory Roose.

The president of the Republic to prepare a great speech on ” the world after “. Regardless of the announcements that will be made next Monday, the cards will be redistributed in all areas, and in this world was reinventing itself, the question of ecology will hold an important place. Preserve of the progressive thinking in the same way as education, culture or the world of media ecology, however, is a conservatism : to preserve its natural environment, modify it only when it is necessary, take without distorting, without disfiguring…

In the progressive thinking that is anchored to the left, the objective is to impose, now by the voice of his new herald Greta Thunberg, the absolute superiority of nature over Man. The doctrine of a conservative seeks to establish a balanced relationship between Man and nature.

Ecology is an issue that must transcend political divides, which is strictly impossible in this situation of monopoly in the ideological held by the progressive left. It is, therefore, an urgent need for the emergence of a conservatism green in the spheres of intellectual, media and political.

The major challenge of conservatism green is to build a new corpus of ideological turned to the action, able to convince and bring in renouncing, in his posture, the fear and the anguish agitated constantly by the progressivism to spread its ecology punitive. Above all, it must work towards the development of individuals and the emancipation of peoples, barter the ecology of fear against the hope.

There can be no question of a mere “greening” of the doctrine of a conservative : the ecology should be placed at the heart of conservative thought, to become his breadcrumb. Everything is ecology, everything can be reported on nature, its conservation, whether it be produce, to build, to share, to move, to the maintenance of the natural order of things, or even to the preservation of determinism natural, according to which the occupation of the soil by human societies stems from the natural laws, and must therefore oppose the phenomenon of mass immigration.

How to engage in this cultural appropriation, and political ecology ?

Any ideological war begins with the battle of words. Ecology was a science (the habitat), it has become a political claim of the left. Paradoxically, the appropriation of the theme of “ecology” cannot be won only by waiving the right to use this word as well as the arsenal of vocabulary that serves as a marker ideological: organic, eco-design, sustainable agriculture, eco-responsibility, etc

The conservatism green must invent its own lexical field, without committing the mistake of falling into the same jargon technocratic and ” marketed “. These words already exist and are just waiting to be revived, brought up to date. Among them is one of a powerful emotional load, and semantics : the word nature. That still speaks of nature other than to discuss his vacation near a cottage 5-star hotel with a swimming pool ? Yet there is in the word nature, what sucks, ecology and more.

The nature, it is the biophysical environment, the habitat and the natural environment (terrestrial), are the landscapes in the wild or laid by the hand of man, the natural forces that drive the ecosystems, and the biosphere, geological phenomena, climate, etc

Ecology was a science, it has become a political claim of the left

To speak of nature and not ecology, is to change the paradigm, to impose its brand of ideology. It is all about with simplicity and strength of the relationship that Man must maintain with its natural setting, it is the first guarantor and beneficiary. It is raise awareness of this issue to all those who have become refractory to the simple idea of ecology, not by lack of conviction, but by indigestion of small things eco-friendly-bohemians, which consist for example of changing the name of the ancestral practices to make them fashionable while claiming to have invented.

Maintain a vegetable garden thus becomes a political act, a trend called ” grow it yourself “. A family garden or worker is no longer a simple friendly place whose primary function is to grow good vegetables non-treated : it is now called a ” shared garden “, which appears as a place of ” solidarity, social diversity and creativity “. Hobby is DIY, buy her vegetables at the farmer’s corner, is called the ” circuit-court “, etc

The return to nature is a non-sense for the modern man : who would like to become more dependent on the seasons for food, merely the skins of beasts to clothe, from horses to move ? Conversely, it becomes absolutely necessary to change our relation to nature, with which we have a report manichean, that is only to satisfy our needs, or, on the contrary, to deny to divinize Nature at the expense of the man. The challenge of conservatism green is to place nature at the heart of its matrix.

Everything is to rethink, all to be rebuilt. For progressivism, the new communism, only to be reborn not strengthened from its ashes, new voices must rise up to “think seriously about the planet “as called for by the philosopher, conservative Roger Scruton, in a book published in 2012.