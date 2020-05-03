In “Tyler Rake”, Chris Hemsworth puts the Bangladesh fire and blood

To rescue his son, kidnapped by a narco-trafficker in bangladesh, a guy indian jailed appeal to a group of mercenaries led by Tyler Rake, a real hothead with suicidal tendencies (the original title of the film is Extraction). Tyler picks up the kid, but soon realizes that he is in the process of dropping out. His team decimated, it will get trapped in the heart of Dhakawith the kits, an army of killers bloodthirsty – sometimes children – and cops are corrupt. Right in his rangers, he will still attempt to exfiltrate the kid.

Ah, it is rather far from the nice super-hero in cape and tights, even if we find the production of Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of the last Avengers, the second signing of the screenplay. Chris Hemsworth took the opportunity to drop the hammer of Thor the benefit of assault rifles that tear. Psychology, it, is not worth two balls. But for the rest, it défouraillle severely. We even stopped by this frenzy of executions at point-blank range recalling the imagery of the video games of shots. It is very simple : Chris Hemsworth brings the capital of Bangladesh, in fire and blood (the film was primarily shot in India, a huge market to look after for Netflix). In any case, the streaming platform the advice is for more than 18 years.

Dizzying chase sequence

Tyler Rake is the echo of these series B share survitaminées you could find them in video stores for parties guiltybut with a budget of blockbuster. The scenery eventually turned out an amazing ground game and the film reserve an action plan sequence, truly stunning. The subwoofers of your home theater will love.

Last thing, one learns in passing that the actress franco-iranian Golshifteh Farahani, that we had adored lately in A couch, in Tunis, also knows how to wield a rocket launcher with dexterity. It does not flow from source.

A film by Sam Hargrave, with Chris Hemsworth, Manoj Bajpayee, Golshifteh Faharani. HAD. 1: 56. Action. On Netflix from Friday, April 24.