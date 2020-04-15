In what the UFC 249 impact Conor McGregor in the title race

As the UFC has opted to move forward with the UFC

249, Conor McGregor finally seems to be the big loser of the story in

the optics of his race for the title.

Last year, Conor McGregor announced his

back with the goal of having a season 2020 and three fights. In this

optical, the Notorious fighting from the January 18, with the success that we know.

The result for him seemed to lead into a fight against Justin Gaethje in

next July… before a reunion with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the winter.

Unfortunately for him, the coronavirus has derailed his plans.

As well, Justin Gaethje replaces the champion of Dagestan for the fight against Tony Ferguson. Conor McGregor finds herself without an opponent designated… and most of all, he sees Gaethje officially overtake him in the race for the belt. Indeed, it is the winner of the battle of the UFC 249 who will face the champion Nurmagomedov. The Irish must now wait for these two fights take place.

“The coronavirus affects the whole world. There are three events that have already been deferred on that we’ll be working the next few weeks, and I don’t know where this will lead us. Because Conor really wants this revenge against Khabib, while Khabib against Tony or Gaethje will not happen before September, probably. So yes, nobody saw it coming this. It’s one of those things that you can not predict or see coming, but it happened, and we are going forward and we’ll find a solution. “ said Dana White, President of the UFC. Dustin Poirier, who has to face Dan Hooker next may could be a potential option for the summer for the Irish. However, the fight does not seem to have a lot of traction with fans, just like McGregor.