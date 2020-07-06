In “without fear” in C8, Helen McCrory break the screen again

The british actress, best known for her role as the matriarch in “Peaks Blinders”, shines in the lawyer’s obsessive in this thriller effectively, to discover the Monday, July 6.

“Don’t be too sexy. “ A guest podcast of music from the BBC Desert Island Discs, on the 28th of last June, Helen McCrory revealed his mélomanie… and to speak clear. “Don’t be too sexy, don’t set your performance for your appearance, she advised her fellow female actresses. I don’t think the woman should look like his version of cinema. “

A way to vindicate his approach to the game, without a filter, intense and never, of good manners, which enables him to shine again in Without fearthe miniseries aired in its entirety (1) Monday, July 6, at C8. The british actress plays Emma Banville, a lawyer specializing in human rights who undertakes to defend a father accused of having violated and killed a secondary school student. A crime that hides a scandal with international implications, even in his own intimate life…

For the general public, Helen McCrory, 51 years of age, is above all, Polly Gray, also known as Aunt Polly, the matriarch and the treasurer of the clan of the Peak Blinders. A role at the height of his intimidating presence, a mixture of gravity, energy and sensuality. “It has a kind of darkness “he said that the late lamented Alan Rickman, his partner in the three films of the saga Harry Potterwhere was Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of the insufferable Draco (2009-2011). “I’ve never tried to be happy, I just want to live “, “she says in the same BBC programme. With her dark eyes, surrounded by black, his deep voice slightly veiled, and his naughty smile, McCrory knows how to overcome the archetype of the heroines of the wounded and embody their faults, without ever losing his authority.

“I’m not the kind of look in the rearview mirror. If you ask me what I think of my career, I’m going to have to type my name in Google “laughs Helen McCrory. Do it to him. The daughter of a diplomat, spent his childhood between Cameroon and Tanzania, before moving to London to adolescence. With the chorus of her high school, she is left to interpret the Requiem Mozart on the stage of the Royal Albert Hall. “My whole body started to vibrateshe recalls. Even today, I don’t claim to be an artist. But that day, I understood that I could be a part of the work, to be the interpreter. “ In his second attempt, he entered the prestigious drama Centre London, where they have trained Pierce Brosnan, Emilia Clarke or Michael Fassbender.

Helen McCrory began his professional career in 1990, in the company’s prestigious National Theatre, where she was playing Mycbeth Shakespeare and The Seagull Chekhov’s. “All my classmates dreamed of the cinema and the television. My ambition in me, it was to make the theater “she recalls. In the course of the meetings, his career on the stage drives still in front of the camera, such as when Sam Mendes, after having driven in The Night of the kings in 2002, the minister of the Interior of Skyfallhis first James Bond novel, ten years later. As early as in the year 2000, he entered in functions on the big screen, in particular in The Queen directed by Stephen Frears (2006), where her performance of Cherie Blair would have been applauded by the wife of former british Prime minister in person, but also in Hugo Cabret of Scorsese (2011).

In the past two years, he never ceased to draw the attention of the british television, steering wheel-starred alongside Richard Gere in the psychological drama MotherFatherSon (2019) and to find finally with Without fear (2017) in a leading role that he won a series produced by the students Homelandwho illustrated her husband Damian Lewis. It is the main asset of this mini-series effective : “A passionate woman, who accepts that life is unfair, but this requires the right which is justanalysis-t-it. And that you don’t see where is the problem cloper all day, drinking too much vodka and being obsessed with your work. “ For the BBC, Helen McCrory will soon be the premier conservative political thriller Roadkillnext to Hugh Laurie (Dr. House). One more opportunity for the use of his charisma and speaking.