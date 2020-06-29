Inception : Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Arthur), reveals the secrets of filming the incredible scene of the corridor in zero gravity

On the occasion of the republication ofStartthe case of the film of Christopher Nolan in the cinema this year, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Arthur) is back in the scene of the most impressive of the whole work. It is, of course, the scene of the fight in the corridors in zero gravity, when Arthur is fighting with the enemies in your dream. An unseen footage, which has claimed a mammoth task and a lot of patience for the team for the shoot. In effect, for the purposes of this scene, the actor revealed to be taken during two long weeks to prepare your body for the demanding consequences of the lack of gravity.

Arthur on the legendary stage of the runner at the Start

In fact, in an interview granted to The Hollywood Reporter, Joseph Gordon-Levitt revealed with the emotions behind the scenes of this incredible scene. “I think back to the filming of this sequence with such affection. We had so much fun. Chris, his team, everybody was playing so well“he confided. Before adding, laughing : “In the shoot, I think that the whole world was like this :’ ‘P***ing shit, this is amazing’. I am very grateful”. In 2010, he was the director of photography Wally Pfister, who revealed the first secrets of the filming of the scene in question. In an interview granted to MTV Newsthen he had explained : “We were shooting the fight scene by the time the actors could do it. We started with a camera that is not fixed in the tray, and then I jumped quickly to the place where we were to turn the whole. This creates the movement weird and strange”.

The legendary scene of the corridor with no gravity in the Start

Before you specify : “It is a process that is exhausting for the actors. If you jump at the wrong time, you could do a fall of 12 feet (about 4 meters)”. A process so difficult that sometimes the team had to make several times : “We were shooting a part of a sequence, then the operators have had to adjust some things. Suddenly, he stops the stream and we were going to change to something else and then came back a few hours later and returned to the filming of the sequence. It took us about three weeks for the entire shift. You’ve never seen anything like this before“. A long process, and very tired, which, however, gave birth to one of the most beautiful and legendary action scenes in the whole movie ! Also take a look at this crazy theory of Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) in the movie Start.